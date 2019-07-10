In this file photo taken on May 15, 2019, President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at an event in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have entered one of the most perilous stretches of their fraught relationship, and a miscalculation could lead to a government shutdown, debt default, and a derailed trade deal that is a key White House priority.

Relations have become so embittered that the White House has had to dispatch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has few friends in the Democratic caucus, to try to broker a budget and debt ceiling deal. Mnuchin spoke with Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday and they plan to speak again Wednesday.

Pelosi has already brushed aside discussions with White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, saying he has “no credibility” on spending issues because he pushed to shut down the government while in the House. She has also castigated Attorney General William P. Barr and accused him of lying to Congress, and she has dismissed GOP talking points on taxes as “B.S.”

The one bright spot had appeared to be her respect for U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, who had spent more than a year carefully cultivating ties with top Democrats in a push to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. But even that effort is now under extreme strain, as labor unions and vocal Democrats are demanding major changes that might be politically infeasible.

All these dynamics will test the withering relationship between Pelosi and Trump. Pelosi has tried to hold back her caucus from launching a formal impeachment proceeding against Trump, but she faces mounting pressure as the 2020 presidential election picks up steam.

Trump’s attacks against her became quite personal last month, when he called her a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” and a “disgrace” during a Fox News interview in France. That led Pelosi to effectively dismiss him, responding “I’m done with him” just a few days later.

This unraveling could have real consequences for the country.

A think tank warned on Monday that the debt ceiling must be raised very soon or the government could risk missing payments on its bills by early September, but so far lawmakers and the White House have not been able to come up with a solution. Part of the problem, congressional aides and White House officials said, is a disconnect between senior administration officials and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, before her phone conversation with Mnuchin, Pelosi went so far as to dismiss the idea of meeting with administration officials at all while the budget impasse languishes, saying it would be pointless.

“I don’t see any reason to have a meeting. They know where we are. We’ve met, we’ve met, we’ve met,” Pelosi told reporters as she hurried through the Capitol after an event where she and other Democrats criticized the Trump administration over health care.

Pelosi’s comments left Republican lawmakers fuming and alarmed as they pointed to the a series of approaching deadlines. If Congress must raise the debt ceiling before early September, they could be forced to hold a vote in the next few weeks. And they must also cut a deal to fund the government after Sept. 30 or they will face a shutdown. Congress is scheduled to be on recess in August and the first week of September, leaving scant time for action.

“We’re headed for a train wreck, so she’s either got to step up and start leading or just yield to the Senate, I suppose,” said Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). “I’m one, having served in the House, that’s a little bit sympathetic to the management challenges she has, but that’s the price of leadership.”

At the same time, Republican leaders and Trump administration officials had long hoped to see action on Trump’s revamped North American trade deal, a top promise from his campaign, before the August recess. But that now looks barely feasible as House Democrats and organized labor press to reopen the deal to make changes including strengthened enforcement of environmental and labor standards, and address provisions on prescription drugs they see as overly generous to industry.

Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), a longtime Pelosi ally who has been vocal in the trade debate, dismissed chances of a vote on a new trade deal before fall.

“It’s not going to happen,” DeLauro said. “It’s got to be right in the content, which is what we’re striving for. That doesn’t mean it’s not gonna be done. But I don’t believe it will be done before the August recess.”

DeLauro added that Pelosi will be the one to make the call on when — and if — to move on the trade deal. “That’s her prerogative.”

Pelosi’s ability to single-handedly sink the North America trade deal by declining to put it on the floor has led to an increasingly desperate pressure campaign by Republican lawmakers and administration officials, including Vice President Pence, who has been traveling to Midwestern cities with manufacturing bases to make the case for the pact. Trump had previously threatened Democrats that he would completely withdraw from the existing 1994 NAFTA deal if the updated version doesn’t receive a vote, but he hasn’t made that threat in a while as he tries to solicit more help from Pelosi.

“We need pressure on Speaker Pelosi to actually confirm that she will bring it up, and that she will be supporting this initiative,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) pleaded Tuesday as she stood alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at his weekly news conference.

But if Pelosi is feeling pressured to act swiftly on the trade deal she has not shown it. At a recent news conference she alluded to — and dismissed — the anxiety expressed by Republicans over allowing the pact to linger so long that it becomes fatally tied up in the 2020 presidential campaign and gets killed by campaign trail politics.

“The Ambassador (Lighthizer) frequently will say, ‘We just don’t want to get this into the presidential,’” Pelosi said. “But that really doesn’t have anything to do with, it’s about the substance of the agreement, not the politics at all.”

For Pelosi, the mounting pressures over the budget, debt ceiling and trade arrive as she’s coming off the most divisive episode of her speakership to date, last month’s vote on an emergency border spending bill that tore apart her caucus. After Pelosi caved to demands from moderates and put a Senate bill opposed by liberals on the floor for a vote, some liberals turned on the moderates in an ugly and very public display of disunity, unloading on them for supporting the legislation.

Pelosi herself subsequently provoked more tensions with remarks to a New York Times columnist that sounded dismissive of four outspoken liberal women in the freshman class, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who along with others responded angrily on Twitter.

Although Pelosi has long commanded widespread bipartisan respect as a steely negotiator, the episode led some to question whether she’ll be able to steer a trade bill or a budget deal through her restive caucus.

“After watching how much difficulty she had passing the emergency supplemental I don’t know where the votes are — and she knows that better than I would,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.). “She’s a dealmaker but she’s also going to extract as much out of the deal as she can, so that’s why she’s not in a big hurry.”

And even as Pelosi has sought to keep the lid on liberal demands for impeachment proceedings against Trump, that task could get exponentially tougher next week, when former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III will appear before Congress for the first time to testify.

Pelosi’s defenders, though, say that if deals on the budget or on trade prove elusive, the fault lies not with the House speaker but with a president who’s proven an unreliable negotiator time and again. In past rounds of budget brinkmanship, Trump repeatedly shifted stances or undercut his own top lieutenants, leading Democrats to question whether they have a partner in the White House they can work with. For Pelosi and Trump, the upcoming battles over the budget and trade could prove the biggest test yet.

“If anybody can do it, it’ll be Nancy and I think that over the years of her leadership she has proven that,” said Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. But, Roybal-Allard said, “I think this time is more challenging than ever.”

During the Fox News interview last month, Trump explained that he had held back on attacking Pelosi for several months in the hopes of negotiating with her, but he had given up on that aspiration.

“I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done,” Trump said. “She’s incapable of doing deals.”