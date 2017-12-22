Of all the investing themes that were supposed to go smoothly in the year of a landmark tax cut, owning U.S. small caps looked like a slam dunk. It hasn’t played out that way.

The Russell 2000 has risen 14 percent in 2017 and may end up posting positive returns in nine of 12 months, including a 6.1 percent advance in October. But in a year when the Nasdaq 100 has rallied 33 percent and even value stocks posted double-digit gains, bulls could be forgiven for wanting more.

For December, the Russell 2000 is down 0.1 percent, compared with advances of 1.4 percent for the S&P 500 and 1.6 percent for the Nasdaq 100. At risk of a down year as recently as Aug. 21, the small-cap index climbed 14 percent through the end of November and has been treading water since.

“There was tremendous optimism that the tax reform was going to sail through, and then the reality of governing came into play and the Russell went sideways,” said Dan Veru, a top executive at Palisade Capital Management.

