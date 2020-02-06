AD

Twitter saw most revenue growth in the United States, a major market where the company will this year face scrutiny over its efforts to tackle misinformation around the presidential election in November.

Twitter said improvements to its machine-learning models to provide more relevant content and notifications contributed to its growth in average monetizable daily active users (mDAU).

This number of daily users who log in through twitter.com or Twitter applications that show ads​ hit 152 million, beating analyst expectations of 147.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. This metric was up from 126 million year-over-year.

Twitter has continued its efforts to drive up user numbers by making the platform more user-friendly, for example, allowing people to follow topics, and by trying to clean up abusive content.

N.J. jury decides J & J must pay $750 million

Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a New Jersey jury to pay an additional $750 million in punitive damages to a group of former baby powder users who had already been awarded $37.2 million as compensation for cancers they blamed on asbestos in the talc-based product.

After the verdict Thursday in New Brunswick, the judge indicated she may reduce the punitive award to $186.5 million, as per state law, an amount equaling five times the compensatory damages awarded to the plaintiffs last year.

Jurors in J & J’s hometown concluded after about two hours of deliberation that the company’s conduct in manufacturing and marketing the product warranted punishment. A separate jury in September found the company liable for the cancer claims and made the initial award.

The September verdict was one of five talc cases J & J lost last year, though it prevailed in eight others. J & J, which denies its 135-year-old baby powder line is contaminated with asbestos, still faces more than 16,000 suits from women who mostly say they used the talc-based product for genital hygiene and later developed cancer. Nearly a third of those suits were filed in the past year.

Jake Sargent, a J & J spokeswoman, did not comment.

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 107,000 older vehicles sold by its Audi luxury brand because Takata drivers' air-bag inflaters may not function properly or they could hurl shrapnel in a crash. The vehicles may have one of the 1.4 million air-bag inflaters that Takata recalled in December. They have a new and distinct problem from previous Takata recalls, but still can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister. The new problem has led to at least one death.

Yum Brands reported quarterly same-store sales and profit that missed market expectations on Thursday, as sales at its Pizza Hut chain in the United States were hurt by stiff competition. Pizza Hut is struggling to keep its market share in a crowded dining market, amid rivalry from Domino's Pizza, local eateries as well as food-delivery apps that offer a wide selection of restaurants to choose from.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for January.