AD

Presumably, Twitter would take a cut of the subscription fee.

AD

Bloomberg News previously reported that Twitter was exploring user subscription features, and chief executive Jack Dorsey discussed the idea of paying to “unlock” content or “tip” another user during a recent interview.

Almost 90 percent of Twitter’s sales come from advertising, which can be seasonal and easily influenced by factors outside the company’s control. For example, revenue fell 19 percent in the second quarter during the height of the pandemic shutdowns.

Earlier Thursday, Twitter set a target to double annual revenue to $7.5 billion by 2023 and said it expects to increase its user base by an average of almost 20 percent in each of the next three years.

AD

— Bloomberg News

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

Pizza sales lose steam after a spike in 2020

After a pandemic-fueled boom, U.S. pizza sales appear to be headed back to earth.

AD

Domino’s and Papa John’s pizza chains both said Thursday that their same-store sales lost steam in the fourth quarter compared with the jumps they saw earlier in 2020. Same-store sales are expected to continue showing percentage declines well into this year.

Pizza delivery remains popular, but diners’ choices are expanding, with more restaurants now offering delivery. In a survey of 3,500 U.S. restaurant operators last fall, the National Restaurant Association found that 27 percent had added delivery by a third party like DoorDash, while 17 percent had added in-house delivery. Pizza could also be pressured as the pandemic eases and dining rooms reopen.

AD

Domino’s, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., said its same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 11 percent in the October-December period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecasts, and below the 17.5 percent growth the company saw in the third quarter and the 16 percent growth it saw in the second quarter.

AD

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said that the lack of federal stimulus checks impacted demand in the quarter and that the resurgent virus hurt carryout orders. But he also acknowledged that many independent restaurants, which weren’t emphasizing delivery before the pandemic, are now stronger competitors.

Louisville-based Papa John’s said its North American same-store sales rose 13.5 percent after soaring more than 20 percent in both the second and third quarters.

AD

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The Federal Reserve and other bank regulators are flashing a new warning sign for the U.S. economy: Businesses ravaged by covid-19 are sitting on $1 trillion of debt, and a high percentage of the economy is at risk of going bust. Watchdogs flagged 29.2 percent of complex corporate lending as troubled in 2020, up from 13.5 percent in 2019, according to a report released Thursday by the Fed and other agencies. Real estate, entertainment, transportation, oil and gas, and retail were cited as particular problem areas.

AD

Demand for faux burgers is growing so rapidly that JBS, the world's biggest meat supplier, said it will probably set up a new global company focused solely on plant-based products. Meat from animals will be a pricey luxury in the future, and people will have to turn to vegetable-derived alternatives, which will be cheaper, JBS's chief executive Gilberto Tomazoni said. In addition, the amount of meat needed to satisfy the world's protein needs won't be possible to produce.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January.