ViacomCBS wants to sell book business
Simon & Schuster, the publisher of such authors as Stephen King and Bob Woodward, is up for sale.
ViacomCBS is looking to sell its book publishing business as it tries to raise cash to pay down debt and please shareholders with dividends and stock buybacks.
ViacomCBS has used the publisher’s books to create movies and shows. But the business made up just 3 percent of its revenue last year.
Toyota is recalling 3.2 million vehicles worldwide, more than half of which are in the United States, to fix faulty fuel pumps. The move affects certain Lexus and Toyota cars and trucks for the 2013-2019 model years, a company spokesman said Wednesday. That includes about 1.8 million vehicles sold in the United States and another 158,262 in Canada, Toyota said. The automaker cited potentially defective fuel pumps that may stop operating and cause engine stalls that “increase the risk of a crash.”
America’s service industries in February enjoyed the fastest growth in a year as orders surged, showing momentum just as coronavirus concerns started to become more widespread. The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index rose 1.8 points to 57.3, according to data Wednesday. Figures above 50 show expansion.
General Motors rolled out plans Wednesday for 13 new electric vehicles during the next five years. GM touted an exclusive new battery technology that could propel some of the vehicles as far as 400 miles on a single charge. GM executives said the new vehicles would be built using modular chassis and drive systems for manufacturing simplicity.
From news reports
