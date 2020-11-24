Twitter to restore user verification system

Twitter also highlighted six types of accounts that will qualify, but suggested others may come later. Twitter said users can give the company feedback on the criteria for two weeks; then it plans to publish a final policy Dec. 17.

AD

Bloomberg News

HOUSING

Demand pushed up home prices in Sept.

U.S. home prices jumped in September as strong demand, low interest rates and the smallest number of available homes on record combined to push up housing costs.

AD

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices rose 6.6 percent in September from a year earlier, much higher than its 5.3 percent increase in August. That is the biggest increase since April 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the spring home-buying season, pushing many sales into the late summer and fall. Home sales jumped to the highest level in 14 years in September, a sign that the increased ability of some Americans to work from home and the desire for more space are spurring greater demand.

AD

Associated Press

LAWSUITS

Judge won't dismiss Carnival lawsuit

Carnival’s Princess Cruise Lines failed to persuade a judge to dismiss negligence claims by 17 passengers who allege they became sick from the coronavirus after being exposed to it on a February voyage.

AD

Monday’s ruling doesn’t address the merits of the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner in Los Angeles concluded that 17 of 18 passengers made legally sufficient allegations to proceed — even though they were never tested for the virus, as was commonplace in the early days of the pandemic. They’re seeking punitive damages that could add up to millions of dollars.

The Grand Princess left San Francisco for Hawaii on Feb. 21. Among the passengers were 62 who had been on the ship’s prior cruise to Mexico, including two with symptoms of covid-19. Carnival knew this yet failed to inform the new passengers.

AD

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. consumer confidence fell in November to a three-month low as the coronavirus resurgence prompted a slide in Americans’ expectations for the economy and job market. The Conference Board’s index decreased to 96.1 from an upwardly revised 101.4 reading in October, according to a report Tuesday. The gauge of expectations dropped 8.7 points, the most since July, to 89.5 this month, while a measure of sentiment about current conditions eased 0.3 point to 105.9. The figures coincide with the start of the holiday shopping season that will help shape estimates of consumer spending for the quarter.

AD

In some of the United States’ major cities, about half the workforce is still working remotely almost nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. Across the country 37 percent of employees were teleworking between late October and early November, the survey showed. Lower earners typically didn’t have the same flexibility as higher earners. More than 61 percent of households taking in more than $75,000 a year said they were able to substitute telecommuting for some in-person work, compared with about 21 percent of households earning less than $75,000, according to the figures.

AD

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods for October.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for October.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.