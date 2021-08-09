U.S. consumers' expectations for inflation over the medium term rose to an eight-year high in July, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey. The median survey respondent anticipated an inflation rate of 3.7 percent in three years' time, the highest since August 2013 and up slightly from June, the New York Fed said Monday. Expectations for inflation over the next year rose to a record 4.8 percent. Fed officials follow measures of inflation expectations closely because they believe them to be key determinants of actual inflation.