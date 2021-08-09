A bigger, better version of Sanderson Farms isn’t good news for Tyson. The company is “arguably the best chicken producer in the country, and perhaps the world,” JPMorgan Chase analysts including Ken Goldman said in a note. Returns over the years have been better than Tyson’s, and its market share increased as a result.
Tyson Foods executives declined to comment on competitors, saying they are focused on improving their own business.
Despite Tyson’s chicken woes, booming demand for beef from restaurants reopening in the United States helped the company beat estimates for both sales and profits. Tyson reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $2.70, compared with an average estimate of $1.63, while sales came in at $12.48 billion compared with estimates for $11.49 billion.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
T-Mobile plan raises antitrust questions
Antitrust officials at the U.S. Justice Department said they have “grave concerns” about plans by T-Mobile US to shut down the wireless network used by millions of Boost Mobile customers.
The department’s worries were disclosed Monday in a regulatory filing by Dish Network, which bought Boost as part of an antitrust settlement approved by the Justice Department that cleared the way for T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint last year. T-Mobile operates the 3G network known as CDMA that is used by Boost.
“The Division is left with grave concerns about the potential for a nationwide CDMA shutdown to leave a substantial proportion of Boost’s customers without service,” the acting head of the department’s antitrust division, Richard Powers, wrote to Dish and T-Mobile in a July 9 letter.
The dispute over the network, which T-Mobile plans to decommission on Jan. 1, is threatening the elaborate antitrust deal brokered by the Trump administration’s Justice Department, which allowed T-Mobile to buy Sprint even though the deal consolidated the mobile phone market to three national players. The Justice Department had long said four players were needed to ensure the market is competitive.
Under the government’s plan, Dish bought Boost, Sprint’s prepaid service, to help create a fourth wireless carrier while creating an enlarged T-Mobile that could take on AT&T and Verizon Communications.
“This is a manufactured crisis, orchestrated by Dish, and it is about money, not customers,” T-Mobile chief executive Mike Sievert wrote on a company blog Monday.
Also in Business
U.S. consumers' expectations for inflation over the medium term rose to an eight-year high in July, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey. The median survey respondent anticipated an inflation rate of 3.7 percent in three years' time, the highest since August 2013 and up slightly from June, the New York Fed said Monday. Expectations for inflation over the next year rose to a record 4.8 percent. Fed officials follow measures of inflation expectations closely because they believe them to be key determinants of actual inflation.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery. The conglomerate's collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the United States last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21 percent gain in Berkshire's total operating profit during the period. Buffett has built Berkshire into a broad business with footholds in industries including insurance, energy and retail.