Tyson reports strong meat demand despite inflation

Tyson: Chicken, beef sales boost returns Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Meat demand is still going strong despite soaring inflation, according to second-quarter results from Tyson Foods. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said a pickup in beef and chicken volumes boosted returns, and it raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $52 billion to $54 billion, from $49 billion to $51 billion previously.

“Although we continue to see inflationary pressures across the supply chain, we are working to drive costs down by continuing to increase our efficiency, productivity and bringing more capacity on line,” chief executive Donnie King said in a statement Monday.

The top U.S. chicken producer and owner of Hillshire Farms and Ball Park hot dogs has been raising prices to offset a tight labor market and soaring costs. Chicken breasts were fetching record prices at supermarkets.

Tyson pointed to higher prices for cattle, hogs, animal feed, freight and labor. Beef prices were up 24 percent in the second quarter, while chicken was up 14 percent and pork 11 percent higher. With only small expansion in total U.S. beef supplies this year, Tyson expects “another strong year,” while its chicken segment is expected to have a better second half of the year, the company said in a release.

Adjusted earnings in the second quarter of $2.29 per share topped analyst estimates of $1.90. Sales of $13.12 billion compared with estimates of $12.8 billion.

Tyson, based in Springdale, Ark., has also been under pressure by politicians in Washington for elevated meat prices, with executives from the four biggest U.S. beef companies denying a price conspiracy.

— Bloomberg News

U.S. companies cut China investments

American businesses in China are slashing investments and lowering revenue projections as coronavirus lockdowns hit operations and supply chains, a survey shows.

More than half of the 121 companies polled by the American Chamber of Commerce in China have either reduced or delayed investment in the country, while nearly 60 percent of them lowered their income forecasts for this year following the latest outbreaks, according to a statement.

New virus clusters emerging across China since March have led to stringent lockdown measures, causing a sharp contraction in economic activities and a slowdown in export growth.

Top leaders have also defended the “zero covid” strategy that seeks to eliminate all infections.

More than 15 percent of the U.S. companies with operations in Shanghai — which has been under lockdown for more than a month — reported their business there remains fully shut, according to the survey conducted between April 29 and May 5.

Nearly 60 percent of the respondents, who have operations throughout China, said production capabilities were slowed or reduced because of a lack of employees, difficulty in getting supplies or government-ordered lockdowns.

— Bloomberg News

Armstrong Flooring filed for bankruptcy protection, saying it couldn't raise prices high enough to keep up with rising supply and transportation costs. The Chapter 11 filing came after the company spent months trying to find a buyer and haggling with lenders, according to court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. Armstrong said it owed creditors $317.8 million.

Philip Morris International is in talks to buy Swedish Match, a maker of smokeless tobacco products, in a deal that would accelerate the Marlboro maker's push into cigarette alternatives. Swedish Match and Philip Morris International confirmed the discussions in statements Monday, saying that talks are ongoing and that there's no certainty an offer will be made. Swedish Match has a market valuation of about $11.5 billion.

Singapore appealed for firms to hire more locals as a pandemic-driven fall in foreign workers, together with an easing of virus curbs, continues to drive the city-state's worst labor shortage in over two decades. The Southeast Asian nation has in recent months tightened rules on bringing in foreign workers, even as economists from Morgan Stanley and Maybank Investment Banking Group warned that labor tightness may further drive inflation.

— From news services

