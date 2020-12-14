It holds off a possible federal takeover of the UAW due to the five-year-long probe of bribery and embezzlement.

The monitor, to be nominated by the union and approved by the Justice Department, will stay in place for six years under an agreement that still must be approved by a federal judge.

Matthew Schneider, the U.S. attorney in Detroit, said Monday that the probe of the union has ended but that investigators still are pursuing unnamed individuals.

He said the current UAW president, Rory Gamble, is not a target of the investigation.

The probe has led to 11 convictions of union members, including two former presidents.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Apple launchesnew privacy labels

Apple on Monday said it had begun the rollout of new labels on the privacy practices of apps for users to see before they are downloaded from its App Store.

Apple announced the labels, which seek to quickly convey information about several categories of data collection and somewhat resemble the nutrition labels on food products, in June. It started requiring developers to provide information last week as part of the review process for releasing or updating apps.

The labels will be introduced over time as developers submit their apps for approval to Apple, and users will see them before downloading or updating an app. Apple will require disclosures of when apps gather data for what it deems “tracking” of users across unrelated apps or websites.

Developers will be able to offer explanations for the data collection, but users will have to click through two sets of links to see the explanation. Developers are responsible for the accuracy of the information, but Apple said compliance will be checked during the app review process, during random audits and in response to complaints.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Under Armour’s claims about performance-enhancing technology in its UA Rush line of workout wear are fraudulent, according to allegations in a would-be class-action lawsuit filed Monday in New York against the sports-apparel manufacturer. Under Armour says materials in the Rush fabric absorb energy emitted by the body and reflect it back into tissues and muscles, improving endurance and strength. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, says claims that the Rush fabric works like “the fabric version of an infrared sauna” are not scientifically possible. Infrared would be unable to penetrate the skin and achieve the promised effects such as increased circulation, the lawsuit alleges. An Under Armour spokesperson declined to comment.

Exxon Mobil announced new emissions targets and plans to publish data on pollution stemming from its products, days after activist investors criticized the oil giant’s environmental record. Exxon said Monday that it will reduce the intensity of upstream emissions by as much as 20 percent by 2025 and cut flaring and methane leaks. Exxon’s climate goals are linked to reducing emissions intensity, meaning less pollution per barrel of oil produced, as opposed to absolute emissions. That leaves Exxon wiggle room to increase overall pollution in the future if crude output grows.

An estimated $126 billion in commercial real estate will be forced to sell at distressed prices through 2022, more than the first two years after the global financial crisis, according to CoStar Group. Distressed hotel, retail, office and other properties will continue to flow to the market over the coming five years, potentially reaching $321 billion in sales by 2025, the real estate analytics company said. The total may swell to $659 billion in a worst-case scenario, according to a CoStar presentation released last week.

— From news services

Coming today

9:15 a.m.: Federal Reserve releases industrial production for November.

4 p.m.: Treasury Department releases international money flows for October.