The union will keep an office in St. Louis because of the high number of members it has in the area, spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.

Top union officials have been accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars through Region 5 conferences that were held in Palm Springs, Calif. Vance Pearson, the former head of Region 5, has been charged in the case. Former UAW president Gary Jones was director of the region before Pearson. Federal agents raided Jones’s Detroit-area home last summer, but he has not been charged in the case.

Associated Press

TRANSIT

Chicago questions Chinese supplier

The Chicago Transit Authority is asking a Chinese manufacturer for more details about its supply chain after a news report that children are being used to mine materials in Africa that might be used in “L” car production.

The report said children as young as 4 from poor families in Madagascar are mining for mica, a type of mineral used in cosmetics, electronics and other products. The NBC report said the materials end up in goods sold by companies such as Panasonic and CRRC, a Chinese government-owned rail car company whose U.S. subsidiary, CRRC Sifang America, has a $1.3 billion contract to produce “L” cars for the CTA.

“Due to our concerns about some recent media reports, CTA has requested that CRRC provide more detailed information about its supply chain for the new 7000-series rail cars, specifically about materials providers and their sources,” CTA spokesman Brian Steele said in a statement Friday.

Dave Smolensky, a spokesman in Chicago for CRRC Sifang, said that the company “expressly prohibits” the use of child labor in the making of any of the components used in the assembly of its rail cars.

Tribune Content Agency

SOCIAL MEDIA

Hungarian regulator fines Facebook

Facebook has been fined around $4 million for allegedly misleading its users in Hungary by saying its services are free, the Hungarian Competition Authority said Friday.

The authority called the fine of $4.01 million the largest ever issued in Hungary in a matter of consumer protection.

According to the competition authority, Facebook posted slogans such as “Free and anyone can join” on its opening page and help center.

While users don’t pay a fee, the authority said, they paid for their use of Facebook by driving profits to the company through its collection and use of their detailed data, such as consumer preferences, interests and habits.

It added that, using that information, Facebook sold advertising to its clients, with the ads reaching consumers through their insertion among users’ Facebook posts.

Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. energy firms reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a seventh week in a row as year-long declines in the rig count have only curbed growth of record U.S. production, prompting OPEC to deepen cuts in an effort to bolster prices amid a global glut. Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week ending Friday, bringing the total count down to 663, the lowest since April 2017, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Deutsche Bank was given a small fine in a case that led to a big raid on its headquarters a year ago. Frankfurt prosecutors completed their probe in a case of suspected money laundering and ordered the lender to pay $16.6 million for failing to flag suspicious transactions in time and lacking oversight, according to a statement Friday. They also ended investigations against two Deutsche Bank employees because of a lack of evidence. The settlement ends a case “that burdened us a lot last year,” Deutsche Bank spokesman Joerg Eigendorf said in a statement.

From news reports

