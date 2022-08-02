Uber and JetBlue report losses in second quarter

Gift Article Share

Uber reported a $2.6 billion loss but outperformed Wall Street's expectations in the second quarter, sending its stock price up more than 10 percent in early trading Tuesday. The net loss was mostly related to the company's investments in three mobility start-ups: Aurora, Grab and Zomato. Aside from those losses, the company saw a surge in growth, compared with 2021, as travel continued to return to a state of normalcy. The company's gross bookings grew 33 percent year-over-year, while revenue jumped 105 percent to $8.1 billion in the second quarter.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted what he called the company’s balanced growth and $382 million in free cash flow, “all on a platform that’s larger than ever, with the number of consumers and earners using Uber now both at all-time highs.” Investors cheered Uber’s results despite the financial losses, sending Uber stock up 13.6 percent in premarket trading. Uber ended the day up 18.9 percent, at $29.25 a share.

The ride-hailing company’s positive results cut against broader fears of an economic downturn, which has resulted in layoffs, a slowdown in hiring and corporate belt-tightening in the tech sector.

Uber drivers have been faced with challenges related to the economy for months, such as rising gas prices and cost-of-living increases associated with inflation.

The economic pressures led the company to add a fuel surcharge, of 45 cents to 55 cents per ride, to customer trips beginning in March in an effort to offset driver costs.

— Faiz Siddiqui and Aaron Gregg

JetBlue posts $188M loss in 2nd quarter

JetBlue Airways lost $188 million in the second quarter, as fuel costs nearly tripled and wiped out a large increase in revenue during the early part of the peak vacation travel season.

The loss reported Tuesday was wider than Wall Street expected. JetBlue was unable to keep pace with bigger rivals, who posted profits for the quarter on full planes and higher fares. The airline ended the day down 6.4 percent, at $8.04 a share.

JetBlue gave the financial update just days after reaching an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.8 billion. Chief executive Robin Hayes said the deal, which JetBlue expects to close by early 2024, will increase the airline’s earnings per share in the first year after closing.

Antitrust regulators are reviewing the deal, and it is unclear how long that will take.

In the meantime, JetBlue is counting on the addition of flights to London and a partnership with American Airlines in New York and Boston to help it become profitable. The Justice Department is suing to block the deal with American, saying it will reduce competition and hurt consumers.

— Associated Press

Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meeting

Oil prices edged higher in a choppy session after closing at the lowest level in more than five months, as traders counted down to an OPEC Plus meeting on supply amid signs that physical markets have eased in recent weeks.

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed almost 2 percent, having lost almost 5 percent on Monday on concern a global economic slowdown will erode energy demand. Equity markets struggled for direction Tuesday as worries over a recession — and rising U.S.-China tension over Taiwan amid U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island — drove investors toward havens.

— Bloomberg News



British Airways extended a halt on ticket sales for some short-haul flights out of London Heathrow airport by another week to Aug. 15, adding to the summer’s travel chaos. British Air indicated that further suspensions are likely until the end of the summer travel season. Heathrow has blamed insufficient airline staffing for delays and upheaval.



The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state’s Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood Crypto’s operations from Jan. 24, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2019, found the company’s compliance with banking regulations had not kept up with its growth.

— From news reports

