TECHNOLOGY

Uber names new

board chairman

Uber named former Northrop Grumman chief executive Ronald Sugar as independent chairman of the board. The move follows a fraught process to revamp its corporate governance after the resignation of Travis Kalanick as CEO.

Sugar, 70, was elected to Uber’s board unanimously, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Uber had been searching for an independent chairman since before it selected Expedia Group’s Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO a year ago.

“We’ve worked hard to strengthen our corporate governance structure over the last year, and we couldn’t have found a better independent chair than Ron,” Khosrowshahi said.

— Bloomberg News

MORTGAGE LENDING

Wells Fargo agrees on $2 billion settlement

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $2.09 billion to settle claims related to mortgage loans that originated in the run-up to the financial crisis.

The civil fine is for alleged origination and sale of residential mortgage loans that the lender knew contained misstated income information and did not meet the quality that Wells Fargo represented, the Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

The loans in question included subprime and other relatively risky home loans.

“We are pleased to put behind us these legacy issues regarding claims related to residential mortgage-backed securities activities that occurred more than a decade ago,” Wells Fargo chief executive Tim Sloan said.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Almost all major automakers reported declining U.S. deliveries for July, led by a 15 percent plunge at Nissan Motor. The industry tempered spending on incentives, snapping a streak of monthly consecutive increases that began more than four years ago, according to J.D. Power. The sales reports cap a rough month for the industry, with each of Detroit's carmakers reining in earnings forecasts and Ford saying it would restructure for as long as five years. Fiat Chrysler was a rare bright spot in July; a surge in Jeep SUV sales fueled the company's 5.9 percent jump.

Resorts Casino Hotel and DraftKings on Wednesday received approval to become the first companies to offer online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement gave approval to the casino and its Boston-based online partner to launch an invitation-only version of mobile sports betting.

Amazon.com and other companies said Wednesday they had started a group to lobby to keep the U.S. Postal Service’s package delivery services “reliable and affordable.” The announcement follows a string of attacks on Amazon by President Trump, complaining that the e-commerce giant does not pay the Postal Service a fair rate for package delivery. The group includes Columbia Sportswear, QVC, package shipping firm OSM Worldwide and the National Retail Federation. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases factory orders for June.

Earnings: Aetna, Yum Brands.