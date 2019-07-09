TECHNOLOGY

Uber offers roomier 'comfort rides'

Uber is letting passengers tell their driver in advance that they’d like less conversation, and more legroom, if those passengers are willing to pay.

The ride-hailing giant launched “comfort” rides in dozens of cities Tuesday. Riders are guaranteed 36 inches of legroom in “newer” cars — meaning those that are under five years old — and they can request a preferred air temperature. Riders can also use the app to tell drivers they don’t want to chat.

Uber is responding to requests from business travelers and others who say they just want to work or rest quietly when they’re on their way to the airport.

“It’s a way to set up an expectation up front . . . it takes some guesswork out of the process,” said Aydin Ghajar, senior product manager at Uber.

Time and distance charges for comfort rides are 20 percent to 40 percent higher than standard Uber X ones.

INTERNET

Mozilla denies UAE's security cop bid

Firefox browser maker Mozilla is blocking the United Arab Emirates from serving as one of its Internet security gatekeepers, citing Reuters reports on a UAE cyberespionage program.

Mozilla said in a statement Tuesday that it was rejecting the UAE’s bid to become a globally recognized Internet security watchdog, empowered to certify the safety of websites for Firefox users.

Mozilla said it made the decision because cybersecurity firm DarkMatter would have administered the gatekeeper role and it had been linked by Reuters and other reports to a state-run hacking program.

Reuters reported in January that Abu Dhabi-based DarkMatter provided staff for a secret hacking operation, code-named Project Raven, on behalf of an Emirati intelligence agency.

DarkMatter has denied being connected to hacking operations.

Platinum Partners co-founder Mark Nordlicht was convicted of defrauding investors in what prosecutors likened to a Ponzi scheme and once called one of the biggest investment frauds. The verdict was returned Tuesday by a federal jury in Brooklyn. When Platinum's flagship hedge fund was on the brink of collapse, Nordlicht and other executives concealed the truth from investors to stave off withdrawals and bring in fresh capital, prosecutors said. The government argued to jurors that Nordlicht and his co-defendants cheated investors out of millions of dollars.

U.S. crude oil production will rise to an all-time high of 12.36 million barrels per day in 2019 from a record high of 10.96 million last year, the Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook said Tuesday. The latest July output projection for 2019 was up from the 12.32 million forecast by the EIA in June. The EIA also projected that U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption would rise to 20.70 million in 2019 from 20.45 million a year ago. The 2019 demand projection in the July report was up from the EIA’s 20.64 million forecast for the year in June.

The number of new home listings fell 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier, according to a report Tuesday by Realtor.com. But because properties are sitting on the market longer, the overall supply was up 2.8 percent. That's still about half of the annual inventory growth rate at the start of the year. Buyers pulled back late last year after a spike in mortgage rates added to an affordability crisis. While borrowing costs have since dropped, purchases have been slow to recover. Last month, sellers cut prices on a fifth of listings — compared with a sixth of them a year earlier — according to Realtor.com.

France will end social security reimbursements for homeopathic drugs, French Healthcare Minister Agnès Buzyn said in a newspaper interview Tuesday, adding that the new policy would be fully implemented from the start of 2021. Earlier this year, the country’s health watchdog had recommended that France make the move, citing the insufficient effectiveness of alternative medicine after an investigation into how it affected conditions such anxiety or foot warts. Buzyn told Le Parisien newspaper that there would be a phaseout period before 2021.

