The announcement comes after Hertz on Monday said it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, meaning that half of the rental company’s Tesla fleet would be reserved exclusively for Uber drivers.
Hertz on Wednesday also announced a separate partnership with online used-car dealer Carvana. Under the agreement, Hertz would reduce its reliance on mass auctions to offload used rental fleet vehicles and instead sell vehicles directly to consumers through Carvana’s sales channels.
For Uber drivers, Tesla rentals will start at $334 a week, including insurance and maintenance, and consist mostly of the company’s Model 3 sedan. Uber said the rental cost would drop to $299 per week or less as the program expands in the coming year.
Wednesday’s deal represents Uber’s most significant step so far in expanding the use of EVs on its platform. The company has vowed to operate only electric vehicles on its United States, Canadian and European platform by 2030, and worldwide by 2040.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
— Reuters
RESTAURANT INDUSTRY
McDonald's sales rise despite labor shortage
Higher U.S. prices and celebrity-themed meals boosted quarterly comparable sales at McDonald’s, though the company struggled to keep restaurants open at full capacity amid labor shortages and covid-19 outbreaks, it reported on Wednesday.
U.S. same-store sales at the world’s largest burger chain grew 9.6 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates for 8.27 percent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Global comparable sales also jumped 12.7 percent in the quarter versus estimates of 10.31 percent as international markets slowly recovered from the pandemic.
The U.S. labor shortage caused some locations to close early and speed of service to decline, Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said in an earnings call, adding that problems were not “unsolvable.”
McDonald’s has had to push back some new restaurant openings into early 2022 in part because global supply-chain problems made it difficult to get kitchen and tech equipment.
— Reuters
Also in Business
U.S. holiday sales could rise more than 10 percent from last year in 2021, a trade body said Wednesday, as major consumer goods makers and retailers work to prevent supply chain disruptions from leaving shelves empty of in-demand toys and games. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast sales to increase between 8.5 and 10.5 percent, to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion, during November and December, compared with a previous high of $777.3 billion in 2020.
Fashion company Rent the Runway was on Wednesday valued at $1.7 billion after its shares opened nearly 10 percent above their initial public offering price, the latest consumer-facing business to ace its market debut in the United States. The company's website allows women to rent and shop for secondhand clothes and accessories such as handbags and jewelry from more than 750 designer brands. Consumers conscious of reducing clothing and environmental waste have driven up demand for secondhand clothes and rental services.
A lawyer for Nissan on Wednesday asked a Tokyo court for leniency when it sentences the company over charges it allowed ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn to hide earnings from Japanese authorities. Nissan, which has already pleaded guilty, is standing trial alongside former executive Greg Kelly, who has denied charges he helped his former boss hide $81.8 million of Ghosn's earnings over eight years through deferred payments.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.
— From news services