Fashion company Rent the Runway was on Wednesday valued at $1.7 billion after its shares opened nearly 10 percent above their initial public offering price, the latest consumer-facing business to ace its market debut in the United States. The company's website allows women to rent and shop for secondhand clothes and accessories such as handbags and jewelry from more than 750 designer brands. Consumers conscious of reducing clothing and environmental waste have driven up demand for secondhand clothes and rental services.