Uber pilots long-distance transit bookings in U.K., as company tries to transform

Uber Technologies' customers will soon be able to book long-distance travel on planes, trains and buses, reflecting the company's ambitions to become a travel "super app." A pilot project being launched in the United Kingdom will integrate offers from travel partners into Uber's app "to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience," Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,” he said. Eventually, Uber will also offer hotel bookings.

Uber won’t provide the travel service itself, but will team up with third-party booking agencies to facilitate the sale of tickets. While Uber didn’t disclose which ticketing platforms it will partner with, it could wind up working with major aggregators such as Booking.com and Expedia, where Dara Khosrowshahi served as chief executive officer before assuming the helm at Uber. The company will make money by collecting a service fee from the bookings.

The pandemic fundamentally changed Uber’s business model when it was forced to pivot heavily into food delivery to cushion a steep decline in ride-hailing demand. The travel pilot will significantly bolster Uber’s transportation offerings and illustrates the company is charging forward with Khosrowshahi’s goal of transforming the ride-hailing giant.

One of the worst-ever outbreaks of avian influenza in the United States is pushing up the price of turkey, adding to already rampant meat inflation. More than 2 million turkeys have been lost so far in the U.S. since the outbreak began in January, according to Steiner Consulting Group, or about half what is typically slaughtered in a week. Turkey prices were already high due to disruptions during the pandemic.

Luxury fashion brand Chanel says it has stopped selling its clothes, perfumes and other luxury goods to Russian customers abroad if they plan to take the products back home — a bold response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that some say goes too far. The move comes after the Parisian company shuttered its boutiques in Russia. This further step, Chanel said Wednesday, is simply a case of complying with trade sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union, Switzerland and others that prohibit transactions with designated individuals.

Walt Disney Co. is designating 80 acres of land just outside of its theme-park gates in Orlando for affordable housing. The project, which is expected to include more than 1,300 units, will be available for Disney employees and others who apply, according to a statement released Wednesday. Disney has been criticized for paying low wages to some of its theme-park staff, many of whom struggle to find affordable places to live.

