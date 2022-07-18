Uber to settle Justice Dept. case alleging discrimination against disabled

Gift Article Share

Uber will compensate disabled passengers Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Uber Technologies will pay millions of dollars to settle claims by the Department of Justice that the ride-hailing giant discriminates against disabled passengers who need additional time to get into a car. Uber will compensate more than 65,000 passengers who were levied a “wait-time” fee for taking too long to board a vehicle, the DOJ said in a statement. Accounts of eligible riders who signed up for the waiver program will be credited double the amount of wait-time fees they were charged, which could amount to hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in compensation, the DOJ estimates.

The San Francisco-based company will also pay $1,738,500 to more than 1,000 riders who complained to Uber about being charged wait-time fees because of disability, and $500,000 to other affected passengers.

Advertisement

In November, the DOJ sued Uber, saying its failure to “make reasonable modifications” to its wait-time policy and ensure “equitable fares” for passengers with disabilities who need additional time to board a car is discriminatory under the Americans With Disabilities Act. The complaint was filed in a San Francisco federal court.

Under the two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait-time fees for all Uber riders who certify that they, or someone they frequently travel with, need more time to get in an Uber vehicle because of a disability. Uber also will ensure that refunds are easily available for anyone who does not have a waiver and is charged a wait-time fee because of disability.

“We’re pleased to have reached this agreement with the Department of Justice, and look forward to continuing to help everyone move easily around their communities,” an Uber spokesman said in a statement.

Advertisement

The extra wait fees are charged to riders who take more than two minutes to board an UberX ride and more than five minutes for Uber Black or SUV trips. Uber said the fees compensate drivers for their time, adding that the average fee charged to riders in 2020 was less than 60 cents.

— Bloomberg News

Delta orders Boeing narrow-body jets

Boeing announced a firm order for 100 of its 737 Max 10 jetliners from Delta Air Lines, its opening salvo at the Farnborough air show that the U.S. plane maker hopes will provide a boost after it fell behind archrival Airbus.

The purchase includes an option for 30 additional jets, the companies announced at the event Monday. Should Delta convert the options into firm orders, the deal has a value of about $17.6 billion, though customers typically get steep discounts on large purchases.

Advertisement

Delta’s commitment to the final and largest member of Boeing’s narrow-body jet family provides a much-needed respite for the U.S. manufacturer. Airbus has grown its heft in the past decade to conquer close to 70 percent of the narrow-body segment, by far the most widely used aircraft category.

Boeing, meanwhile, is battling on multiple fronts: There are quality issues with its 787 Dreamliner, questions over the regulatory approval of its Max 10 aircraft, and the need to make sales of the 737 Max after a lengthy grounding following two fatal crashes. The giant successor to the 777 is years behind schedule.

With the deal announced Monday, Delta is endorsing the current cockpit design of the Max 10, at a time when Boeing has come under pressure for alterations that would give pilots an electronic system to monitor warning signals.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Monday it will not impose tariffs on Russian and Trinidadian imports of urea ammonium nitrate, which is used in liquid fertilizers. The decision came as a surprise because the Commerce Department said earlier this year that tariffs are needed as Russian and Trinidadian imports are sold at less than fair value in the United States. Fertilizer prices soared to all-time highs after supplies were thrown into chaos following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration has been making efforts to keep food inflation in check.

Virgin Atlantic Airways will carry out test flights using a flying taxi model from U.K. start-up Vertical Aerospace as the futuristic technology moves closer to becoming a reality. Virgin will operate one flight from the main airport in Bristol, England, where Vertical is based, to an airfield elsewhere in the southwest. A second will link the carrier's own London Heathrow hub and a "vertiport" to be built by infrastructure firm Skyports.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article