In late June, dozens of people, mostly women, spoke out on social media about facing sexual harassment and assault in the video game and streaming industries. Many of those accusations centered on Ubisoft, which has since faced scrutiny for what many described as a “boys’ club” culture.

— Bloomberg News

TRADING

Youth drives platform at Bank of America

Legions of young investors flocking to cheap trading platforms during the pandemic are looking at their own banks.

That’s one conclusion at Bank of America, where volume on its Merrill Edge Self-Directed platform rose 180 percent in the second quarter, the bank said Friday. Of the 330,000 new accounts opened this year, about a third were for clients 35 or younger. The surge in activity has boosted client balances to almost $250 billion.

“If people are not going out to dinner or going shipping, they’re saving and investing,” said Aron Levine, president of consumer banking and investments at Bank of America.

As the coronavirus fueled market volatility, the number of customers viewing Merrill Edge’s financial-education content jumped 25 times from a year earlier, according to Cory Triolo, an executive who manages the digital-investing platform.

— Bloomberg News

TAXES

IRS wants payments on fantasy sports fees

Daily fantasy sports companies like FanDuel and DraftKings must pay federal excise taxes on their entry fees, the IRS has decided, in an internal memo that could cause a major shake-up in the industry. An IRS Chief Counsel Memorandum said those companies must pay taxes on every wager — the entry fee — they accept, as well as an annual occupational tax on each person accepting those wagers. Those taking wagers must also register with the IRS.

Fantasy sports companies could face millions of dollars in taxes if they haven’t been paying and are challenged by the IRS.

The memo isn’t binding in court but does signal the agency’s position in audits.

The memo is “deeply flawed in its analysis,” DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said Friday.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

A feud that tore apart one of Canada's richest families has been settled by splitting the company that owns some of America's most famous racetracks. Frank Stronach and daughter Belinda Stronach said Thursday they have ended a battle for control of the family business. Belinda Stronach will get control of the Stronach Group's thoroughbred racing and gaming businesses, which include Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park, plus related real estate. Frank Stronach and his wife, Elfriede Stronach, will take full ownership of a thoroughbred stallion and breeding business, including Stronach Stables, and farming operations in Florida, Kentucky and Ontario.

The University of Wisconsin at Madison has received less than 1 percent of the money that Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group pledged to it two years ago amid the electronics giant’s expansion plans in Wisconsin. In August 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to the school to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research. It gave the school $700,000 in the first year of a five-year agreement. Records show the school has received no additional money in the past year.

Pepperoni, America’s most beloved pizza topping, is getting ever more expensive to obtain amid production snags at meat plants and high demand for pizza. Small pizza shops across the country are reporting higher prices and tight supply for their usual pepperoni orders. Earlier in the pandemic, restaurants faced high prices and shortages for other meat toppings, such as ground beef. But while beef’s spike appears to be easing, pepperoni prices remain high.