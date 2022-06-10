U.K. antitrust watchdog renews scrutiny of Alphabet, Apple

Placeholder while article actions load

Alphabet, Apple again under scrutiny in U.K. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog launched an investigation into the Google Play app store over suspected anticompetitive conduct, alongside a sweeping study taking aim at Alphabet and Apple’s “strong grip” over mobile technologies. Marking the latest broadside against Silicon Valley from an increasingly interventionist British regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority will probe suspected breaches of competition law in Google’s rules over in-app payments in its mobile store in the U.K., it said Friday.

In a flurry of statements, the agency set out other possible interventions to tackle the apparent dominance of the two Big Tech giants. It announced a deeper planned study into Apple and Google’s market power in mobile browsers and Apple’s in cloud gaming. Alphabet is Google’s parent company.

The watchdog published a 356-page market study into mobile ecosystems that took a year to compile, researching devices, operating systems and apps, after it previously voiced fears Google and Apple’s dominance could stifle competition.

“We respectfully disagree with a number of conclusions reached in the report, which discount our investments in innovation, privacy and user performance,” Apple said in a statement.

Android phones offer more choice than rival platforms and Google Play has launched businesses and helped create jobs, a Google spokesperson said. “We regularly review how we can best support developers and have reacted quickly to CMA feedback in the past. We will review the report and continue to engage with the CMA.”

The CMA is waiting for the government to pass legislation that gives its new Digital Markets Unit the power to enforce more types of intervention.

— Bloomberg News

Defiant South Korean truckers embarked on broader and more aggressive strike action on Friday, threatening to severely curtail deliveries of raw materials for semiconductors and petrochemical products. Entering its fourth day, the strike protesting soaring fuel costs halved production at Hyundai Motor's biggest factory complex on Thursday and has disrupted shipments for a range of companies including steelmaking giant POSCO. Container traffic at ports has also slowed sharply. At Busan port, which accounts for 80 percent of the country's container activity, traffic was down to a third of normal levels on Friday, a government official said.

The newly elected union at a Panasonic auto parts plant in the border town of Reynosa, Mexico, called off a strike scheduled to begin Friday morning after the company agreed to a new deal on pay, Panasonic and the union said. The agreement comes weeks after the United States asked Mexico to investigate the plant for violations of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, voicing concerns that employees were being denied rights to free association and collective bargaining.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Sri Lanka on June 20 for talks as the country looks for a loan program from the lender to deal with its worst economic crisis in seven decades, the prime minister's office said on Friday. The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with shortages of essentials, including fuel, cooking gas and medicines, after it ran out of foreign currency for even basic imports.

— From news services

