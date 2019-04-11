ECONOMY

Unemployment benefit applications decline

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a 49½ -year low last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength that could temper expectations of a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

Other data on Thursday showed producer prices increased by the most in five months in March amid a surge in the cost of gasoline. But underlying producer prices remained soft, the latest indication of tame inflation pressures that strengthen the Federal Reserve’s decision to suspend further interest rate increases this year despite tight labor market conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 for the week ended April 6, the lowest level since early October 1969, the Labor Department said. Claims have declined for four straight weeks.

The labor market is the main pillar of support for the economy, which appears to have lost momentum in the first quarter as the stimulus from a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package fades and a trade war between China and the United States and softening global demand hurt exports.

— Reuters

ADVERTISING

P&G blasts digital media platforms

Procter & Gamble, one of the most important advertisers for Google and Facebook, ramped up criticism of Internet platforms, saying the problems plaguing the industry aren’t getting fixed fast enough.

In a speech at an industry conference Thursday, P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard blasted the digital media industry for lack of transparency, fraud, privacy breaches and a proliferation of violent and harmful content placed next to ads.

He said his company, which spends billions of dollars on marketing products from paper towels to shampoo every year, will move its money to services that can guarantee effectiveness, are completely free of offensive content and are more willing to share consumer data with advertisers.

“We’ve been tolerant for too long,” Pritchard said in prepared remarks.

Pritchard didn’t mention any companies by name, but this isn’t the first time P&G has criticized Internet platforms. The company boycotted YouTube for more than a year in 2017 and 2018 after its ads showed up next to terrorist content.

But the boycotts haven’t hit Google or Facebook’s revenue in a serious way. Spokesmen for Facebook and Google did not imreturn requests for comment.

— Bloomberg News

