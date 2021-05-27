Airbnb said on Thursday it would extend a ban on parties in homes listed on its platform through at least the end of summer in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus infections. This comes as increasing vaccination rates and easing travel restrictions in parts of the world are expected to boost travel demand in the summer months. In August of last year, the short-term home rental company placed a global ban on parties at its properties, which it said proved to be popular with its host community.