Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 38,000 to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ending May 22, the Labor Department said. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 and kept claims below 500,000 for three weeks.
The decline strengthens expectations that hiring picked up this month. In a separate report on Thursday, the Commerce Department confirmed that gross domestic product increased at a 6.4 percent annualized rate last quarter. The unrevised estimate followed a 4.3 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter.
The strong growth momentum held early in the second quarter, with another report from the Commerce Department showing orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 2.3 percent in April.
Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.”
Twitter has been involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Twitter said it has “concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police” and “the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.”
India’s IT ministry called Twitter’s statement “totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India.” It said Twitter should “comply with the laws of the land” instead of “dictating what India’s legal policy framework should be.”
The ministry also said representatives of social media companies including Twitter “are and will always remain safe in India.”
On Monday, Indian police visited the Twitter office in New Delhi to serve a notice directing it to answer questions about its tagging of the tweet as manipulated.
“It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such,” police said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the messaging app WhatsApp filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court arguing that new government rules that require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.
Best Buy thinks it can succeed where rival Walmart Inc. failed: by asking its store employees to deliver online orders to customers’ homes. The consumer-electronics retailer said Thursday that its employees, nicknamed “Blue Shirts,” are handling some e-commerce deliveries. They are trained, and arrive in company-branded vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said on a call with reporters. The move will help the retailer cope with the surge in digital orders, which are often fulfilled through its stores, and also give staff the opportunity to develop new skills.
Airbnb said on Thursday it would extend a ban on parties in homes listed on its platform through at least the end of summer in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus infections. This comes as increasing vaccination rates and easing travel restrictions in parts of the world are expected to boost travel demand in the summer months. In August of last year, the short-term home rental company placed a global ban on parties at its properties, which it said proved to be popular with its host community.
