ECONOMY

Unemployment benefit claims down last week

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to underlying market strength despite a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended June 15, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims would decrease to 220,000 in the latest week. The drop in claims followed three straight weekly increases.

Claims are being closely watched for signs of a rise in layoffs stemming from a recent escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

The trade war has increased uncertainty over the U.S. economic outlook, prompting the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to signal it could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point over the rest of this year. The U.S. central bank kept rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell acknowledged the meager job gains in May and said “in light of recent developments this bears watching,” but he also noted that “many labor market indicators remain strong.”

The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 1,000 to 218,750 last week.

— Reuters

AGRIBUSINESS

Corn growers slam biofuel waivers on Fox

The National Corn Growers Association launched an advertising campaign on President Trump’s favorite television news source to step up pressure on the administration to pull back on granting waivers to oil refineries exempting them from biofuel requirements.

The ad, airing on Fox News in Washington, calls on the Environmental Protection Agency to halt “special favors to oil companies” and “stop betraying President Trump’s commitment to farmers.”

The ads began airing Thursday and will continue into next week, according to a statement from the group. Liz Friedlander, a spokeswoman for the corn growers, declined to provide more information on the size of the ad buy.

The waivers the EPA has been issuing on compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard pits two factions of Trump’s political base — farmers and oil companies — against each other.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday that it has acquired a 4.3 percent stake in joint-venture partner Korean Air Lines's parent company with a view toward expanding across Asia. Atlanta-based Delta is growing internationally through both joint ventures — which allow airlines to coordinate fares and schedules while building a presence in new markets — and equity investments, which help airlines align their strategies.

Carnival cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, anticipating a hit from the Trump administration's sudden ban on cruises to Cuba and weakening demand in Europe. Carnival is the latest cruise operator to warn of the financial impact of the restrictions on recreational travel to the lucrative Caribbean island, a move that has forced companies to reroute their cruises, usually booked months in advance.

Airbus vowed to put up a fight to reverse a $24 billion deal landed by rival Boeing for 737 Max planes that proved to be the sales coup of this year's Paris Air Show. Speaking at Le Bourget airfield Thursday, Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer said the European plane maker never received a request for proposals — a document that formally launches bidding for most major aircraft contracts — from IAG, the owner of British Airways.

Apple on Thursday recalled some MacBook Pro laptops sold between September 2015 and February 2017 due to a "battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk." It said in a statement that it is asking customers to stop using the computers. The problem affects the 15-inch version of the older MacBook Pro. The company said it will replace the batteries in these models at no charge.

Coming today

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for May.

— From news services