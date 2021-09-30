Claims have been rising, with economists blaming a range of factors including wildfires in California and Hurricane Ida, which struck the Gulf Coast in late August and caused record flooding in New York and New Jersey in early September.
The persistent increase also suggests a resurgence in coronavirus infections, driven by the delta variant of the virus, could be affecting the labor market.
Claims, which have dropped from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, remain well above their pre-pandemic levels.
With economic activity appearing to be picking up after being restrained by the latest coronavirus wave, claims are likely to decline in the weeks ahead. There are indications that infections are subsiding, though deaths remain high.
The claims data is being watched for signs of how soon a shortage of workers will start easing after the expiration early this month of federal government-funded benefits, which were blamed by businesses and Republicans for keeping the unemployed at home. There were a record 10.9 million open jobs at the end of July. More than 8 million people are estimated to have lost their pandemic benefits on Sept. 6.
WEAPONS INDUSTRY
Smith & Wesson to move, citing gun bill
Smith & Wesson Brands, one of the oldest arms manufacturers in the United States, announced it will relocate its headquarters to Tennessee after about 170 years in Massachusetts, citing a proposed bill that would ban assault weapon manufacturing in its home state.
The Springfield, Mass.-based company will invest $120 million to move its headquarters and at least 750 jobs to Maryville, Tenn., by 2023. Chief executive Mark Smith said the decision came after legislation was proposed in the Northeastern state that could limit the production of firearms accounting for more than 60 percent of the company’s revenue. If passed, the bill would ban the manufacturing of assault weapons for purposes other than law enforcement and military use.
“These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional Second Amendment rights,” Smith said in a statement.
The company said it chose Tennessee because of its support for the Second Amendment, business-friendly environment and favorable location for distribution, among other factors.
Despite the relocation, Smith & Wesson plans to maintain about 1,000 jobs in Massachusetts, while operations in Houlton, Maine, will not be affected. Meanwhile, it will also shut down facilities in Connecticut and Missouri, reducing its number of locations countrywide from four to three.
United Airlines says the number of employees facing termination for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has dropped nearly by half, to 320, as more workers upload images of their vaccination cards. The airline said the declining number shows that the company’s policy is working.
Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the United States because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended. The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not be properly interpreting signals.
