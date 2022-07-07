Unemployment benefit claims rise amid increased layoffs

Gift Article Share

Unemployment claims rise as layoffs increase Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and there are growing signs that demand for labor is cooling, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening stokes recession fears. But the weekly jobless claims data from the Labor Department on Thursday was likely to have been distorted by Monday’s Independence Day holiday, which resulted in several states, including California, submitting estimates. Nevertheless, the labor market is losing momentum.

“This is what the Fed wants, but it needs to be orderly to avoid an increase in recession risks,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pa.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ended July 2, the highest level since January. Economists say claims need to rise above 250,000 on a sustained basis to raise concerns about the labor market’s health.

Unadjusted claims increased 11,919 to 219,507 last week. Claims for California, which saw a big jump in applications, were estimated as were those for Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Tennessee and Virginia. There is a chance the data will be revised next week.

U.S. to end tariffs on Canadian solar items

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products after a trade dispute settlement panel sided with Ottawa earlier this year, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.

Canada, arguing that the tariffs violated the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), had sought the assistance of a dispute settlement panel last year.

In February, Canada said the panel had confirmed that the tariffs were “unjustified and in violation” of the trade pact. The United States, too, said it had prevailed on some aspects of the panel’s decision.

Washington and Ottawa have been engaged in talks to resolve the dispute since then.

Ng said the United States and Canada “shared goals and commitments to fight climate change” and that the removal of tariffs would “bring stability and predictability to our renewable energy sector and strengthen North American competitiveness.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has made tackling climate change one of its top priorities and has pledged net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Former president Donald Trump first imposed the “Section 201” safeguard tariffs on imported solar panels and cells in January 2018, but did not exempt Canada and Mexico from the duties. The terms of the USMCA eliminate most tariffs among the North American partners.

President Biden extended the tariffs for another four years in February, but in a major concession to installers he eased the terms to exclude a panel technology dominant among big U.S. projects.

Bank of America said customer spending continues to show signs of resilience despite surging inflation, with pent-up demand for travel and leisure countering rising gas prices and other increased costs. Spending on credit and debit cards was up 11 percent from a year earlier in June, compared with a 13 percent increase in April and 9 percent gain in May, the bank said Thursday. The higher spending comes amid rising prices and fears that the United States is poised to slide into recession. Financial giants have been reporting signs of consumer strength even amid soaring inflation.

Weber-Stephen Products, the maker of Weber grills, has agreed to scrap some warranty rules as part of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over consumers' right to repair products that they purchase, the agency said on Thursday. Under the settlement, Weber will no longer require consumers to use Weber parts as a condition of remaining under warranty and will add language to its warranty to that effect, the FTC said.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for June.

