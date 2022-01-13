Shrinking labor market slack and strong price pressures have left economists anticipating that the Federal Reserve would increase interest rates in March.
“The rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “Claims may remain elevated in the near term, but we expect they will gravitate back to the 200,000 level once the Omicron wave passes.”
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for the week ended Jan. 8, the highest reading since mid-November.
— Reuters
SOCIAL MEDIA
Nigeria ends Twitter ban, sets new limits
Nigeria lifted a seven-month ban on Twitter in the West African country, after the social network agreed to various conditions.
Twitter will establish a legal entity in Nigeria and appoint a country representative to engage with the government when required, the National Information Technology Development Agency, or NITDA, said in a statement Wednesday announcing the imminent end of the suspension.
Nigeria’s government blocked access to Twitter on June 5, after the company deleted one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets for violating its rules. The platform was shut down because “unscrupulous elements” used it for “subversive purposes and criminal activities, propagating fake news, and polarizing Nigerians along tribal and religious lines,” NITDA said.
The resolution will also provide “economic and training opportunities” as the San Francisco-based social media giant “continues to consider expanding its presence in Nigeria,” NITDA said. Twitter decided in April to place its first product and engineering team on the African continent in Ghana, applauding the country as “a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet.”
Twitter is “deeply committed to Nigeria,” the company said in a statement welcoming the restoration of its services.
The local chapter of Amnesty International called the restrictions “illegal” and “an attack on the right to freedom of expression” on its Twitter account Thursday.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a request from Tesla to quickly reinstate higher civil penalties for automakers who fail to meet U.S. fuel economy standards. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit had rejected the electric vehicle maker's request in April for immediate action pending a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) review. Tesla again asked the court in August to take immediate action. The court on Thursday issued a brief order rejecting that request.
Facebook owner Meta said on Thursday it would "assess the feasibility" of commissioning an independent human rights assessment into its work in Ethiopia, after its oversight board recommended a review of how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence there. The board, set up by the company to address criticism over its handling of problematic material, makes binding decisions on a small number of challenging content moderation cases and provides nonbinding policy recommendations.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December.
Earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.
— From news services