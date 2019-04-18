railroad

Union Pacific profit increases by 6 percent

Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit chugged ahead 6 percent even though the railroad hauled 2 percent fewer carloads and dealt with massive flooding.

The Omaha-based railroad said Thursday it earned $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share. That’s up from $1.31 billion, or $1.68 per share, last year.

The nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected Union Pacific to report earnings of $1.89 per share.

The railroad’s revenue declined 2 percent to $5.38 billion in the period, which did not meet Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

Union Pacific has been working to streamline its operations by running trains on a tighter schedule so it can use fewer locomotives, cars and employees to move the same freight. The railroad said its expenses declined 3 percent to $3.42 billion.

Chief executive Lance Fritz said those efforts helped the railroad rebound quickly from severe cold weather and flooding along the Missouri River and its tributaries. Most of the reduced volume in the quarter was related to weather challenges.

But Fritz said the ongoing U.S. trade disputes have had an impact on grain shipments, which dropped 7 percent in the quarter. Fritz said it’s important for Congress to act soon to approve the new North American trade agreement among the United States, Canada and Mexico. He also hopes the trade dispute with China can be resolved.

The railroad said it still expects its volume to grow at a low-single-digit rate this year while it cuts expenses by at least $500 million.

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee said the quarter seemed a bit better than investors feared.

Union Pacific operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.

banking

U.S. Bank will close over 300 branches

U.S. Bank will close more than 300 branches over the next two years as it adapts to the changing ways that people get services from it and other financial companies, executives said.

The nation’s fifth-largest bank was constrained for several years from making changes to its 3,000 branches by a regulatory review of anti-money laundering practices.

That constraint ended late last year, and executives have since developed more detailed plans to optimize the branch network, which stretches across 25 states in the Midwest and West.

During a discussion of quarterly results Wednesday, Andy Cecere, the company’s chief executive, told analysts Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp would open some new branches, remodel many and close several hundred. “The net of it will be down 10 percent to 15 percent,” he said, or 300 to around 450.

His comments marked the first time executives had publicly stated a number for the long-expected reduction.

Executives don’t have a precise number because, in some cases, closings could be accompanied by openings.

Like many banks, U.S. Bank is seeing both business and consumer customers use digital tools, including computers and smartphones, more and more for banking services. In the summer, the company passed a milestone when it said more than half of its customers interacted with the bank through digital devices.

In addition to restructuring its branch network, U.S. Bank will expand into new markets, chiefly in the southern United States, including Texas and Florida, with a “branch-lite” strategy that involves placing relatively few branches in a locale.

U.S. Bank will add more ATMs throughout the country as it reduces branches.

energy

Conoco plans to sell assets to Chrysaor

Energy group ConocoPhillips has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets in the British North Sea to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $2.68 billion, Conoco said on Thursday, making Chrysaor the biggest producer in the region this year.

The North Sea has undergone a major transformation in recent years, as long-standing producers have sold assets to smaller players such as Chrysaor who say they can squeeze more money out of fields due to their nimbler operations.

For Conoco, the disposal is part of a continuing refocus on its U.S. operations.

The Conoco assets produced 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) last year, the U.S. company said.

Chrysaor said the deal, which will be backdated to start in January last year and which is subject to regulatory approval, would bring it up to 177,000 boed pro forma in 2018 and 185,000 boed in 2019.

Dallas-based Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson, Tex. as the site for an approximately $3.1 billion facility that's expected to create more than 488 jobs. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced the news Thursday morning on the governor's office website. The semiconductor company will receive millions of dollars in tax incentives from the state, along with Collin County, Plano Independent School District and the city of Richardson. It will receive more than $5.1 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund, the state's so-called deal closer fund, if it follows through on its capital investment and job creation commitments.

Google and Amazon said Thursday they would begin letting each other's video services appear on their respective streaming gadgets. YouTube will soon be available on Amazon's Fire TV, while Amazon Prime Video will show up on Google's Chromecast and Android TV devices, the companies said in a statement. Amazon stopped selling Google's home assistant devices, which compete with the retailer's Alexa speakers, on its website in 2015 but lifted the boycott at the end of 2017. YouTube hasn't been available on Amazon devices since 2017. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

