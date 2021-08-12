OPEC on Thursday stuck to its prediction of a strong recovery in world oil demand this year and further growth in 2022, despite concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that has weighed on prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report it expects demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, or 6.6 percent, unchanged from last month's forecast. OPEC's confidence that demand will shrug off the latest pandemic setback contrasts with that of the International Energy Agency, which trimmed its outlook on Thursday.