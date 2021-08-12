Authorities accused UnitedHealth of violating federal and state laws by imposing more restrictive limits on coverage and treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders than it imposed for physical health conditions.
UnitedHealth was also accused of overcharging patients for out-of-network mental health services by reducing reimbursements.
Without admitting liability, UnitedHealth agreed to stop using algorithms, including in a program called ALERT, that required extra layers of review before continuing mental health treatment and often resulted in coverage being cut off.
Ensuring treatment for mental health and substance abuse is “something I believe in strongly as a person in long-term recovery,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who is a recovering alcoholic, said in a statement.
UnitedHealth, based in Minnetonka, Minn., said in a statement it was pleased to settle and no longer used the challenged practices, including ALERT.
It also said it was committed to providing care, including “behavioral support,” and reimbursement to policyholders consistent with federal and state rules.
— Reuters
ECONOMY
Producer prices rise
as jobless claims fall
Producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade amid inflation pressures while the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week as the economic recovery continues to be bumpy.
U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in July, the Labor Department said on Thursday, suggesting inflation could remain high as strong demand fueled by the recovery continues to hurt supply chains. In the 12 months through July, the PPI jumped 7.8 percent, a record high since the measure was introduced in 2010.
The producer price index for final demand increased 1 percent last month after rising 1 percent in June. Three-quarters of the gain was driven by a record one-month increase in final demand services, while the goods advance was half what it was in June.
The report followed data on Wednesday that showed U.S. consumer prices increased slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis amid tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy.
The recent pace of price increases has intensified debate at the Federal Reserve over whether faster action may be needed in dialing back its extraordinary support of the pandemic-hit economy.
— Reuters
Also in business
OPEC on Thursday stuck to its prediction of a strong recovery in world oil demand this year and further growth in 2022, despite concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that has weighed on prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report it expects demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, or 6.6 percent, unchanged from last month's forecast. OPEC's confidence that demand will shrug off the latest pandemic setback contrasts with that of the International Energy Agency, which trimmed its outlook on Thursday.
Adidas is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) as the German sporting goods company concentrates on its core brand after a deal that did not deliver. Adidas bought Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006 to help compete with archrival Nike, but its sluggish performance prompted repeated calls from investors to sell the U.S.- and Canada-focused brand. In the meantime, Adidas managed to eat into Nike's dominance in the United States with its own brand, helped by partnerships with celebrities including Kanye West, Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams.
— From news services