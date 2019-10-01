The designation removes limits on the size of the company’s potential drone operation. Flight Forward can fly an unlimited number of drones. It can also fly drones at night, which the company plans to do after installing the necessary colored warning lights on each drone.

AD

However, UPS still faces severe restrictions before it can run a large commercial operation with drones: Drones won’t be allowed to fly beyond the sight of the operator without an FAA exemption for each route, for example. Also, each flight will need a separate operator.

AD

— Associated Press

INVESTING

Charles Schwab to end online commissions

Charles Schwab, a low-cost-investing pioneer, plans to reduce online trade commissions on U.S. stock, exchange-traded funds and options from $4.95 to zero.

Schwab clients using its Web and mobile channels qualify for the new pricing, which will begin Monday. They do not have to open an account, make a new deposit or maintain a minimum balance, according to a statement from the company Tuesday.

AD

Clients trading options will continue to pay 65 cents per contract.

Schwab’s move is the latest in an escalating price war with competitors as investors flock to the cheapest products.

Vanguard Group last year announced it would offer almost 1,800 ETFs commission-free on its platform. In June, Fidelity Investments also expanded its lineup of commission-free ETFs.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Sony cut the price of its PlayStation Now video game service in half, to $9.99 a month, a reflection of the increasing competition in online offerings. The industry leader in video games said Tuesday it is also adding limited runs of top-selling titles to the service, such as Take-Two Interactive Software's Grand Theft Auto V, and launching the first global marketing campaign to promote PlayStation Now.

AD

The United Auto Workers union said a new comprehensive offer made by General Motors late Monday to end a two-week-old strike was not acceptable and said it had made a new counterproposal. UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a letter to members that “there are many important issues that remain unresolved.” The union is awaiting GM’s next proposal. He said GM’s offer came up short on many issues.

AD

GoPro launched two new cameras Tuesday, including a ramped-up version of its Hero line, ahead of the U.S. holiday sales season as it battles competition from increased smartphone usage. The company priced the Hero8 Black at $399 and a new dual-lens GoPro Max camera at $499. The new Max camera will also feature four digital lenses, including GoPro's widest field of view ever, the company said.

Ford has agreed to move most of its assets in India into a joint venture with a local partner after struggling for more than two decades in the world's fourth-largest auto market. The U.S. carmaker will take an impairment charge of $800 million to $900 million related to the value of its India assets in the third quarter, it said Tuesday. Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian maker of SUVs, will own 51 percent of the joint venture and Ford the rest.

AD

Tesla’s Model 3 has vaulted past the Volkswagen Polo to become the best-selling model in the Netherlands, making the country the manufacturer’s most important market in Europe. The Californian automaker’s most affordable car sold 5,768 units in September after deliveries started earlier this year, an almost fourfold jump from August, according to Dutch motor-traders association Bovag. Demand for the Model 3 also made Tesla the most popular car brand for the Dutch in August.

From news reports

Coming today

8:15 a.m.: ADP releases its employment survey for September.

AD