Contractors pass in front of a Deere & Co. tractor at the Nashville Yards development in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Eilon Paz/Bloomberg)

The U.S. economy added 196,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department reported Friday, in line with expectations and a strong rebound from the anemic 33,000 jobs added in February.

Experts see little sign of an imminent recession as hiring remains robust and the unemployment rate stayed at 3.8 percent.

The low level of hiring in February now seems like an anomaly, possibly been caused by employers’ hesi­ta­tion to bring on new employees in the deep of winter and an economic hangover from the lengthy government shutdown.

“The labor market remains healthy, and last month is just an outlier,” said Brad McMillian, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

The United States has had more job openings than unemployed workers since last summer, spurring companies to raise wages and offer signing bonuses and more training programs in an effort to recruit and train employees.

Wages grew 3.2 percent in the past year, the Labor Department said, slightly below the February rate, which was the best in a decade and well above the 1.5 percent rate of inflation.

Lower income workers have seen the biggest pay hikes in recent months as employers report they are struggling to find enough people to fill roles and many states have enacted minimum wage increases.

As long as hiring remains strong and wages are climbing, the economy is likely to continue growing, expect say, because people typically spend more when they aren’t worried about losing their job.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since 1969 this week.