U.S. appeals court hears Purdue Pharma opioid settlement case

A $6 billion deal hung in the balance Friday as OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its wealthy owners squared off against the Justice Department over the firm's opioid lawsuit settlement. The sides met in a New York courtroom to argue over a plan to funnel billions of dollars to opioid crisis abatement efforts and settle trillions of dollars of legal claims against the drugmaker. Purdue Pharma won approval of the deal in bankruptcy court last year, but an appeals judge later threw out the accord in a shocking decision. Now, a panel of higher-ranking judges is reviewing the case in the last step before a Supreme Court appeal.

At issue is the deal’s controversial cornerstone: protection for Purdue’s owners, members of the billionaire Sackler family, from opioid lawsuits. The family members have agreed to relinquish their ownership of Purdue and pay as much as $6 billion to those suing over their role in the crisis in exchange for immunity from related civil suits.

A panel of judges on Friday grilled lawyers in favor of the deal about its legal basis, wading deep into the weeds on bankruptcy rules and prior acts of Congress. Proponents cast the settlement as one that’s firmly rooted in established law and will save lives by funding opioid abatement programs.

Almost everyone who cast a vote on the plan in bankruptcy court — including state attorneys general who for more than two years railed against the settlement — now supports the deal. But the U.S. Trustee, an arm of the Justice Department that polices bankruptcy court, maintains that the arrangement falls on the wrong side of a murky divide in insolvency law.

Ford plants shut over supply-chain problems

Ford Motor’s production continues to be affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other supply-chain constraints.

The Dearborn, Mich., automaker confirmed its Flat Rock, Mich., Assembly Plant, which builds Mustangs, will be down through next week due to parts shortages tied to the chip shortage. And Transit production at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will be down through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ford’s Cuautitlán Assembly Plant in Mexico — which assembles the electric Mustang Mach-E — also is down through the weekend due to an unrelated part shortage, the company said.

The semiconductor shortage has disrupted auto production worldwide for more than a year.

Earlier this week, Ford executives attributed what they characterized as a “mixed” financial performance in the first quarter in part to the chip shortage.

The company posted a $3.1 billion net loss due to a mark-to-market loss it took on its investment in electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. Pretax earnings, which don’t take into account special items like the stake in Rivian, were down 41 percent year-over-year, to $2.3 billion in the first quarter.

Tesla is recalling about 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the United States because they may not display the speedometer while in "Track Mode," documents released Friday show. The recall covers vehicles from the 2018 through 2022 model years. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue. Tesla said a firmware update released in December unintentionally removed the speed unit from the user interface. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the vehicles do not comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard and if drivers do not know how fast they are traveling it could increase the risk of a crash.

The former owner of two Vermont ski resorts was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money. The sentencing of Ariel Quiros, former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain, wraps up the largest fraud case in Vermont history. During the hearing, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford that Quiros kept for himself an estimated $30 million to $37 million that had been intended for the construction of the biotechnology plant in Newport, near the Canadian border.

