The rapid reduction in credit losses came after banks moved to build up huge cushions in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But with feared losses not materializing — the FDIC reported noncurrent loan balances were down 3 percent in the fourth quarter — banks moved to shrink those reserves in 2021 and deploy the funds elsewhere.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The FDIC reported that banks reduced their credit loss provisions across all four quarters of 2021. However, the pace of that change was slowing in the fourth quarter as banks had largely dispensed with their pandemic-boosted cushions.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, banks reported $63.9 billion in profits, up 7.4 percent from the same quarter in 2020, the FDIC said. However, profits were down slightly from the third quarter, falling 8.1 percent as banks slowed down their aggressive reductions in loss provisions.

A majority of banks reported an annual increase in profits, the FDIC said. Net interest and noninterest income were both up from the third quarter to the fourth.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reuters

Cartier sues Tiffany over trade secrets

Cartier sued Tiffany & Co. on Monday, accusing its luxury rival of stealing trade secrets concerning its high-end jewelry from an employee it lured away in December, in a sign competition in the fast-growing jewelry category is heating up.

Advertisement

According to a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Tiffany & Co. hired an underqualified junior manager away to learn more about Cartier’s “High Jewelry” collection, where pieces typically cost $50,000 to $10 million.

Cartier, a unit of Switzerland’s Richemont, called Tiffany’s hiring of Megan Marino a desperate bid to revive its own high jewelry unit after it was left in “disarray” following several departures, reflecting Tiffany’s “disturbing culture of misappropriating competitive information.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to court papers, Tiffany & Co. appeared to pin ultimate blame on Marino by firing her after just five weeks.

In an affidavit accompanying the complaint, Marino said Tiffany & Co. was “more interested in hiring me as a source of information than as a High Jewelry manager.”

Advertisement

Cartier also accused Tiffany & Co., owned by luxury goods group LVMH, of letting a recently hired former Cartier executive work on a high jewelry project called the “Blue Book” despite her six-month noncompete agreement.

Contacted by Reuters, Tiffany & Co. said in a statement: “We deny the baseless allegations and will vigorously defend ourselves.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring that Tiffany & Co. return and not use stolen trade secrets, plus unspecified damages.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reuters

Target pushed through head winds — from inflation to congested ports — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season. Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12 percent, sales increased 9.4 percent and the Minneapolis retailer on Tuesday released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022. Retailers are facing rising costs for labor, shipping and more, as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. Target, because of its size, was able to charter vessels and fill its shelves ahead of the holiday shipping crunch.

Advertisement

U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than expected in February as coronavirus infections subsided, though hiring at factories slowed, contributing to keeping supply chains snarled and prices for inputs high. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said the outlook for manufacturing over the next two months was favorable, noting that backlog orders last month grew by the most in 11 years. Factories also reported strong order growth. The ISM's index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 58.6 last month from 57.6 in January, which was the lowest since November 2020.