Hinojosa said the investigation “reasonably indicates” abuses against workers that included physical and sexual violence, restriction of movement, intimidation and threats, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime. Some of the problems appeared to be systemic, occurring on numerous plantations, which stretch across wide swaths of the country, she said.

“Importers should know that there are reputational, financial and legal risks associated with importing goods made by forced labor into the United States,” Hinojosa said in a telephone press briefing.

The order was announced just three months after the federal government slapped the same ban on another Malaysian palm oil giant, FGV Holdings Berhad — the first palm oil company ever targeted by CBP over concerns about forced labor. The United States imported $410 million of crude palm oil from Malaysia in fiscal year 2020, representing a third of the total value shipped in.

The bans, triggered by petitions filed by nonprofit groups and a law firm, came in the wake of an in-depth investigation by the Associated Press into labor abuses on plantations in Malaysia and neighboring Indonesia, which together produce about 85 percent of the $65 billion supply of the world’s most consumed vegetable oil. Palm oil can be found in roughly half the products on supermarket shelves and in most cosmetic brands. It’s in paints, plywood, pesticides, animal feed, biofuels and even hand sanitizer.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Consumer imports drive U.S. trade deficit

The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened to an all-time high in November as American companies imported a record value of consumer goods.

The deficit rose to $84.8 billion last month from $80.4 billion in October, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate by economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a $81.5 billion deficit.

Imports rose 2.6 percent to $212 billion, the highest since May 2019 and led by a jump in shipments of consumer goods. Exports increased 0.8 percent to $127.2 billion.

The data shows that while outgoing President Trump’s push to rewrite the U.S. relationship with the world was yielding some results before the coronavirus pandemic, the goal of a narrower trade imbalance will go unrealized after the virus upended supply chains and demand. Both exports and imports have improved since the crisis first hit.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world's largest cinema operator, plans to offer as many as 50 million more shares as it tries to stave off a bankruptcy filing. The offering adds to 200 million shares the Leawood, Kan.-based company registered earlier this month, it said in a filing dated Tuesday. AMC warned again in the new document that it might have to seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring, which could wipe out its equity investors. The company has said it needs to raise $750 million. Movie-theater owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.The superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest theatrical opening of the crisis last weekend but generated just $16.7 million in North America.

Ticketmaster is entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government and will pay a $10 million penalty, a federal judge said on Wednesday at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. The three-year agreement is in connection with five criminal counts including wire fraud and various computer-related charges, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said. Michael Rowles, general counsel for Ticketmaster, confirmed at the hearing that the company is entering the agreement.