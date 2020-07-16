Top Glove said it was seeking details on the order, which it said may be related to recruitment fees paid by migrant workers to employment agents.

A similar order was imposed on another Malaysian glove maker, WRP Asia Pacific, last year but was lifted in March after remedial action was taken.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation first reported in 2018 that migrant workers at Top Glove were working long hours to pay off debts, some up to 20,000 Malaysian ringgit ($4,700), taken on to pay the agents who secured them their jobs.

Top Glove’s share price has risen over 350 percent this year, boosted by huge global demand for protective gear.

But labor rights activists said the industry needed to do more to protect migrant workers and investors had a duty to sell shares in companies that allowed them to be exploited.

Top Glove, which has 19,000 employees, mostly migrant workers from countries including Nepal and Bangladesh, has said it will cut ties with unethical agents.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Diamond market freezes in pandemic

The coronavirus froze up the diamond market so dramatically that the two biggest producers hardly sold any gems at all in the last three months, their combined sales plunging 94 percent from a year earlier.

De Beers and Russian rival Alrosa both reported second-quarter sales figures Thursday, at a total of $130 million in rough diamonds between them. A year ago, the two companies sold $2.1 billion.

The pandemic has devastated the diamond world. With jewelry stores closed, cutters and polishers stuck at home and global travel at a standstill, the entire diamond industry essentially came to a halt. That’s piled pressure on the biggest miners, who have moved to protect the market by refusing to cut prices.

De Beers and Alrosa have made major concessions to their normal sales rules — allowing customers to renege on contracts and view diamonds in alternative locations. They’ve also reduced production in an effort to control stock levels, but that hasn’t stopped the diamonds piling up, spreading concern in the industry.

Still, De Beers, which is owned by Anglo American, is sticking with its plan to produce between 25 million and 27 million carats this year, although the target is “subject to continuous review based on the disruptions related to covid-19, as well as the timing and scale of the recovery in demand.”

Alrosa said Thursday that its stocks of diamonds stand at 26.3 million carats, almost equivalent to its full-year production target of between 28 million and 31 million carats.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Bank of America's profit slid 52 percent as it joined rivals in preparing for an onslaught of consumer defaults spurred by the pandemic's economic fallout. Profit at the consumer-banking unit plunged 98 percent as the coronavirus shuttered much of the U.S. economy and caused tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs. The company allocated $5.1 billion for loan losses in the second quarter.

The soon-to-be owners of Borden Dairy will pay an additional $685,000 to keep using Elsie the Cow on its products, according to the terms of a settlement approved Thursday. Borden, which filed for bankruptcy in January, agreed to sell itself to a joint venture between KKR & Co. and Capitol Peak Partners last month. But Elsie, the big-eyed bovine that has adorned Borden products for decades, became a stumbling block when the owner of its trademark raised an objection to the sale.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for June.