The report, the first to include the effects of the $900 billion covid-19 aid package approved in late December, underscores the extent of federal aid deployed to combat the recession.

AD

At the same time, the government’s interest payments on debt have actually shrunk during the current fiscal year due to the plunge in borrowing costs. President Biden has highlighted that point as he and Democrats work to push through an additional $1.9 trillion in stimulus aimed at consumer and business relief as the pandemic drags on.

AD

Spending in January jumped 35.2 percent, while revenue increased just 3.3 percent from a year ago, with outlays driven by government support including $600 stimulus payments for Americans.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

United to buy Archer electric air taxi craft

United Airlines said Wednesday it will buy up to 200 small electric aircraft to help customers in urban areas get to the airport.

AD

The airline said it will help electric-aircraft start-up Archer develop an air-taxi-type craft capable of helicopter-style vertical takeoffs and landings. Archer hopes to deliver its first aircraft in 2024, if it wins certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

United said once the short-flight aircraft are flying, it and partner Mesa Airlines will acquire up to 200 that would be operated by another company.

AD

Archer, which is based in Palo Alto, Calif., announced separately that it has agreed to a merger with Atlas Crest Investment, with shares of the combined outfit listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Archer and Atlas valued the deal at $3.8 billion.

AD

Archer’s aircraft are designed to fly under battery power for up to 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

The company plans to launch service in congested areas close to airports including Los Angeles International.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next chief executive, the first woman to hold the position. Clark, who’s currently president of the U.S. Chamber, will succeed Thomas J. Donohue. The position is effective March 11. Clark was named president in June 2019. She serves on the boards of agricultural equipment maker AGCO and TransUnion, a global risk and credit information provider.

AD

AD

General Motors beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit and signaled continued earnings strength this year despite short-term damage from a semiconductor shortage that is cascading through the auto industry. GM reported an adjusted profit of $1.93 per share for the fourth quarter compared with analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.56, thanks to strong demand for its pickup trucks and large sport-utility vehicles. The robust profits cap off a tumultuous year for GM, which weathered shutdowns from the pandemic and outlined a bold move to exit gasoline-powered cars.

A coalition of Texas oil industry groups is pledging to end routine flaring of natural gas from wells and other facilities by 2030 amid signs that state regulators may crack down on the practice. The Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition “supports industry’s continued progress to end routine flaring and shares a goal of ending this practice by 2030,” it said Wednesday. Routine flaring is the burning-off of excess gas when it isn’t necessitated by pipeline malfunctions or other short-term events. Flaring has come under scrutiny amid concern about emissions and their contribution to climate change.

— From news reports

Coming today