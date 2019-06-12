ECONOMY

U.S. budget shortfall hits $739 billion

The U.S. budget deficit widened to $738.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year, a $206 billion increase from a year earlier.

The shortfall was 38.8 percent more than the same period a year ago, the Treasury Department said in its monthly budget review released Wednesday. So far in the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, a revenue increase of 2.3 percent hasn’t kept pace with a 9.3 percent rise in spending.

The budget gap has continued to increase under President Trump, driven by Republican tax cuts that will add up to about $1.5 trillion over a decade, and a rise in government spending. The deficit is forecast to reach $897 billion this fiscal year, from $779 billion last year, and rise to more than $1 trillion in fiscal 2022, the Congressional Budget Office says.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO SAFETY

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150 pickups

Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.

The largest recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it’s not aware of any injuries.

Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear. The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines. A previous software update didn’t work.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months, will be back in the air by December, according to a top Federal Aviation Administration safety official. It's not possible to give an exact date as work progresses on safety fixes to the aircraft, Ali Bahrami, the U.S. regulator's associate administrator for aviation safety, said Wednesday in interview at an aviation safety conference in Cologne, Germany.

U.S. consumer prices increased a slight 0.1 percent in May, as inflation was tempered by lower costs for gasoline, electricity and used cars. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index rose 1.8 percent during the past year. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.1 percent in May and 2 percent from a year ago.