Nearly 90 percent of the job gains in November came in service-providing sectors, ADP reported, including leisure and hospitality, health care and administrative services, amounting to 276,000 roles. Across all industries, medium-size businesses had the greatest gains, adding 139,000 jobs last month.

— Hamza Shaban

STREAMING

Discovery, Verizon partner on service

Discovery is launching a new streaming service called discovery+ and has a U.S. distribution deal with Verizon Communications that will make the service available to 50 million customers on Day One, following Disney’s lead.

Discovery+ will be available on Jan. 4 in the United States, where it will include 55,000 episodes from channels in the Discovery portfolio, which include HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet.

The service will be free for up to 12 months for new and existing Verizon customers, depending on their plan. People who aren’t eligible for the free trial can subscribe to the service for $4.99 per month with ads, or $6.99 per month ad-free.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Fed survey found modest expansion

A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions slowed in November as coronavirus cases surged.

The Fed report released Wednesday said that overall, the Fed’s 12 regional banks characterized the economic expansion as “modest or moderate.” But it noted that three Midwest regions and the Philadelphia region reported that activity had begun to cool in early November.

The report said most districts found that local businesses’ optimism has “waned,” with many citing concerns about the wave of virus cases and renewed lockdown restrictions. The report also said there was concern about the looming expiration dates for government support programs, including extended jobless benefits and the moratoriums that have been in place on evictions and foreclosures.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Lyft lowered its outlook for fourth-quarter growth after demand for rides plunged 50 percent in November due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the United States. As a result of the uptick in cases and the reintroduction of restrictive measures designed to curtail the spread of the virus in some cities, Lyft said it now expects sequential revenue growth will be at the low end of the 11 percent to 15 percent range it had predicted last month.

Barneys New York will return early next year under its new owner, after plans to revive the storied luxury retailer were delayed due to the pandemic. The first two stores are set to open in the first quarter, more than a year after Barneys declared bankruptcy and began shuttering its locations. One will be inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship in Manhattan, and the other will be a small stand-alone shop in Greenwich, Conn. Barneys filed for bankruptcy for the second time last year and liquidated its remaining merchandise through the holidays before closing its Madison Avenue flagship in February.

— From news services

