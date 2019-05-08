INTERNET

U.S. charges 2 with money laundering

U.S. prosecutors have filed money laundering charges against two Israelis who allegedly made millions of dollars operating a website connecting buyers to sellers of fentanyl, heroin, guns and other illegal goods, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The department said Tal Prihar, an Israeli living in Brazil, and Michael Phan, an Israeli living in Israel, owned and operated a website known as “DeepDotWeb,” or DDW.

Robert Johnson, an assistant director of the FBI, said DDW operated for years as a “key gateway to the criminal underbelly” of the dark Web, or Darknet, economy.

The indictment alleges that the DDW referral service operated by Prihar and Phan connected hundreds of thousands of users to dark Web marketplaces, not accessible through traditional search engines, that sold drugs including cocaine, heroin, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as assault rifles, hacking tools, stolen credit cards and other contraband.

Investigators said Prihar and Phan received millions of dollars in kickbacks in the form of commissions on the proceeds of each sale resulting from a referral their website made to a vendor on the dark Web.

— Reuters

INVESTMENTS

Berkshire takes tax hit in alleged fraud

Berkshire Hathaway thinks it was duped.

Warren Buffett’s company took a $377 million charge after investing hundreds of millions in tax-equity investment funds tied to a company that federal authorities say engaged in fraud, according to Berkshire’s first-quarter regulatory filing. The investments were tied to DC Solar, Debbie Bosanek, Buffett’s assistant, said Wednesday in response to Bloomberg’s questions about the expense. That’s the mobile solar generator company that federal authorities have alleged ran a fraudulent scheme involving tax benefits.

“In December 2018 and during the first quarter of 2019, we learned of allegations by federal authorities of fraudulent income conduct by the sponsor of these funds,” Berkshire said Saturday in the filing, without naming the sponsor. “As a result of our investigation into these allegations, we now believe that it is more likely than not that the income tax benefits that we recognized are not valid.”

Companies including Progressive and East West Bancorp also say they’ve been hurt by tax-related investments involving DC Solar, which allegedly promoted its ability to provide “very favorable tax consequences.”

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed a trio of nominees to the Export-Import Bank, reviving a U.S. agency that supports U.S. exporters, including by providing loans to foreign buyers of U.S. exports. Confirmation of the nominees, including Republican Kimberly Reed as board president, restores a quorum and permits the bank to process larger transactions to help companies such as Boeing and others with export deals. Congress reauthorized the agency in 2015, but GOP opponents of the bank prevented President Barack Obama and President Trump from filling its board, whose approval is needed for deals exceeding $10 million.

U.S. manufacturers remain upbeat about sales this year, though less so than before as a majority say hiring remains difficult and tariffs have raised prices. Fifty-five percent of producers expect higher 2019 revenue, down from 64 percent in December, an Institute for Supply Management survey showed Wednesday. Service providers were less optimistic, with the share forecasting sales gains falling to 47 percent from 57 percent, according to the poll of purchasing and supply executives who participate in ISM's monthly surveys.

General Motors plans to invest $126 million to continue making parts at a Canadian plant that was slated to close in December. The facility in Oshawa, Ontario, will focus on stamping and subassembly for GM and other auto companies. The carmaker also plans to convert part of the plant to a test track for autonomous and advanced-technology vehicles. About 300 of almost 3,000 jobs will be maintained, with potential for more in the coming years, GM says.

— From news reports

COMING THURSDAY

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for March.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for March.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.