TRADE

U.S., China to hold trade talks in January

A U.S. government delegation will travel to Beijing in the week of Jan. 7 to hold trade talks with Chinese officials, two people familiar with the matter said.

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the Trump administration’s team, which will also include Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass, the people said. Neither the USTR nor Treasury immediately responded to requests for comment.

Next month’s meeting will be the first face-to-face discussion the two sides have held since President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a temporary truce in Argentina this month. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week the U.S. team and its counterparts have held discussions over the phone.

Trump has agreed to put on hold a scheduled increase in tariffs on about $200 billion in annual imports from China while the negotiations take place through March 1. Beijing has agreed to resume buying American soybeans and to at least temporarily lower retaliatory tariffs on U.S. autos.

— Bloomberg News

AIRPLANE INDUSTRY

Boeing faces lawsuit over Lion Air crash

The family of a man who was killed when a Lion Air flight crashed in October has sued Boeing, alleging the 737 MAX 8 aircraft was “unreasonably dangerous” and demanding a jury trial in Chicago, where the U.S. manufacturer is based.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of the estate of Sudibyo Onggo Wardoyo, who died when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29.

All 189 people on board the plane were killed.

The lawsuit alleges that the two-month-old Boeing aircraft was unreasonably dangerous because its sensors provided inaccurate data to its flight control system, causing its anti-stall system to improperly engage.

It also alleges Boeing failed to provide adequate instructions to pilots on how to respond to and disengage the plane’s anti-stall system.

Boeing did not immediately return requests for comment.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Iran said Wednesday that private exporters have had "no problems" selling Iranian oil, and 3 million barrels of crude could be sold soon to nongovernment traders, state media reported, despite U.S. sanctions targeting Tehran's oil sales. Iran began selling crude oil to private companies for export in late October, just ahead of U.S. sanctions.

— From news services