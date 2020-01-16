This, along with a bigger jump in financing for offshore wind, helped to offset a decline in investment in the world’s biggest market, China.

The U.S. wind power tax credit has seen its value drop since 2017 and was scheduled to be phased out completely by this year. The wind power tax credit is currently worth 1.5 cents for every kilowatt-hour of electricity produced.

AD

AD

Global renewable energy capacity investment inched up by 1 percent to $282.2 billion.

“It’s notable that in this third year of the Trump presidency, which has not been particularly supportive of renewables, U.S. clean energy investment set a new record by a country mile,” said Ethan Zindler, head of Americas at BNEF.

Indeed, President Trump’s withdrawal of federal support for Obama-era climate goals indirectly helped the industry by inspiring a backlash among U.S. cities, states and corporations, which have grown more ambitious about installing cleaner forms of energy.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

Alphabet valuation reaches $1 trillion

Alphabet hit a milestone on Thursday, as a rally in the stock took it above a $1 trillion valuation for the first time, solidifying the dominance of technology and Internet stocks as the biggest titans of Wall Street.

AD

AD

Shares rallied in the last half-hour of trading to close at $1,450.16, up 0.8 percent on the day.

With the gain, Alphabet became the newest member of an elite club to trade with the historic 13-digit market capitalization. Only two other U.S. names are past the threshold: Apple, valued at about $1.38 trillion, and Microsoft, at $1.27 trillion. Globally, the list is topped by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s national oil company, which went public last month and currently has a market cap of about $1.8 trillion.

Amazon flirted with the level last year, but the e-commerce company would have to rise more than 7 percent for its current valuation of $931.1 billion to return above $1 trillion. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The S&P 500 hit the 3,300 mark for the first time on Thursday and the other main U.S. indexes also surged to record highs, fueled by solid retail sales data and upbeat Morgan Stanley earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 267.42 points, or 0.92 percent, to 29,297.64, the S&P 500 gained 27.52 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,316.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.44 points, or 1.06 percent, to 9,357.13.

AD

Robert Jackson Jr. said he will step down from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission next month to return to teaching, leaving Wall Street's main regulator with an open Democratic seat as Republicans push to dial back rules. Since joining the SEC in January 2018, Jackson has often led opposition to policies pushed by Chairman Jay Clayton, including a move to overhaul conduct standards for brokers and investment advisers.

AD

Starbucks is expanding a program that tries to help low-income communities by opening coffee shops and hiring local workers. The Seattle-based company plans to open or remodel 85 stores by 2025 in rural and urban communities across the U.S. That will bring to 100 the total number of community stores Starbucks has opened since it announced the program in 2015.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for December.

9:15 a.m.: Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December.