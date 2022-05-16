U.S. Commerce Dept. deepens probe into solar power tariff case

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. presses solar firms in tariff case Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. Commerce Department is deepening its probe into whether solar power companies are circumventing import tariffs, singling out some of the industry’s giants for increased scrutiny. The agency identified eight manufacturers, including industry leaders Longi Green Energy Technology, Trina Solar and Jinko Solar, for mandatory questionnaires to plumb for more information on whether they are skirting U.S. tariffs on China-made solar products by assembling them in Southeast Asia.

The probe has already roiled the U.S. solar industry and thrown a wrench into decarbonization plans, with companies halting projects and canceling shipments in the face of potentially hefty extra tariffs. The world’s largest solar manufacturers, mostly based in China, are diverting their focus and products to the rising European market amid the U.S. disruptions.

The eight companies, located in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, were asked to submit information by May 27, including their ownership structure and source of materials for production processes, according to letters that Commerce posted on its website. The department has until Aug. 29 to issue preliminary findings in the circumvention case, with the extended deadline for a final determination in April 2023.

The Commerce probe also includes units of Canadian Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS and BYD, as well as New East Solar Energy and Boviet Solar Technology. Longi, the world’s largest solar company by market capitalization, is being targeted through its Vietnamese unit Vina Solar Technology.

— Bloomberg News

Verizon to raise wireless prices

Verizon Communications will raise prices on its wireless bills for the first time in two years as the largest U.S. wireless carrier grapples with higher costs.

Millions of consumers will see a $1.35 increase in administrative charges for each voice line starting in their June phone bill. And business customers will see a new “economic adjustment charge” beginning June 16, with mobile phone data plans increasing by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents, according to Verizon representatives.

New York City-based Verizon started notifying customers Monday and has been contacting some of its larger corporate clients in recent days to tell them of the coming increases.

Like many businesses, Verizon has been weighing options on how to adjust to inflation pressure. Rival AT&T earlier this month raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in order to catch up with rising costs and higher wages.

Labor Department data last week signaled that elevated consumer inflation could persist for longer than expected.

“We’re all feeling the pressure and we’ve been in the process of deciding how much of that pressure we can share with our clients,” Tami Erwin, head of Verizon Business, said.

— Bloomberg News

Ford Motor, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are reimplementing a mask mandate starting Monday at their facilities in Michigan counties that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled as "high" risk for coronavirus infection. The Detroit Three automakers with the United Auto Workers announced in early March that they were lifting the requirement for the face coverings regardless of vaccination status so long as the facilities were in areas that didn't have a high risk of transmission.

Microsoft plans to "nearly double" its budget for employee salaries and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25 percent, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation. The move will mainly affect "early to mid-career employees," the software giant said in a statement Monday. In addition to contending with cost-of-living increases and a tight Seattle housing market, Microsoft is locked in a fierce battle for talent with companies like Google and Facebook owner Meta.

— From news services

