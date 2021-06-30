The advance in hiring suggests robust demand, diminishing economic uncertainty and a return to many pre-pandemic activities continue to drive additional employment gains.
Service-provider employment increased 624,000 in June, with more than half the gain stemming from a 332,000 advance in leisure and hospitality, according to ADP. Payrolls in the health-care industry posted another month of solid gains, climbing 93,000 after May’s 106,000 increase.
Payrolls at goods producers rose 68,000 during the month, driven largely by construction.
The figures come just before the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday.
HOUSING
Existing-home sales jumped in May
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose strongly in May to the highest level since May 2005.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 8 percent to 114.7.
Pending home contracts are seen as a forward-looking indicator of the health of the housing market because they become sales one to two months later.
Compared to one year ago, pending sales were up 13.1 percent.
New and existing-home sales have fallen sharply this year because of a shortage of houses on the market. A separate report on Tuesday showed the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas accelerated 14.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in April, the largest gain in more than 15 years.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Microsoft to run next AT&T mobile network
AT&T is enlisting Microsoft Corp. to run its next-generation mobile network, a key win in the race by cloud companies to lock down large clients.
Microsoft is acquiring AT&T’s Network Cloud technology and staff as part of a deal to eventually handle all of the wireless carrier’s 5G traffic, starting with the core software that connects customers to the Internet, the companies said Wednesday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
The deal builds on a 5G partnership formed by the two companies in 2019 and is a big win for Microsoft’s Azure division as it tries to sell more cloud services worldwide. For AT&T, the third-largest wireless provider, the move helps reduce operating costs. The carrier will continue to run its network using Microsoft for the 5G cloud operations.
“This deal is not exclusive, so I fully expect Azure will try to assert itself as the telecom cloud provider for many carriers around the world,” said Roger Entner of Recon Analytics.
AT&T is spinning off its DirecTV satellite business and its WarnerMedia assets to focus more narrowly on its wireless and broadband communications services.
Also in Business
TikTok, the short-video social media platform popular among teens, said it removed more than 7 million accounts belonging to children under 13 during the first quarter, taking a significant step in enforcing the required age of users on the app. Of more than 11.1 million accounts that were removed for violating the app’s guidelines, 7.26 million of them were from users suspected of being under the age guidelines, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. It was the first time TikTok published the number of underage accounts it expunged.
Bill and Melinda Gates’s namesake foundation announced Wednesday it will spend $2.1 billion to advance global gender equality. It comes as private donors, government officials and civil society leaders gather at a forum in Paris to make financial and political commitments aimed at aiding women and girls. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives. The foundation’s pledge was made in tandem with the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women in Paris.
— From news reports
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.
10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June.
10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases construction spending for May.