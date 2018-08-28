ECONOMY

Consumer confidence close to 18-year high

U.S. consumer confidence surged to near an 18-year high in August, as households remained upbeat on the labor market, pointing to strong consumer spending that should help to sustain the economy for the remainder of the year.

The bright economic outlook, however, was dimmed somewhat by other data on Tuesday showing the goods trade deficit widened sharply in July as exports of agricultural products tumbled, indicating trade could be a drag on growth in the third quarter.

The jump in confidence this month suggests consumers are little worried about the Trump administration’s protectionist trade policy, which has led to an escalation of a trade war between the United States and China as well as tit-for-tat tariffs with the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Economists have warned that the duties on imports will raise prices for ordinary Americans as well as make raw materials more expensive for some manufacturers. There have been reports of some companies either laying off workers or planning to as a result of the import tariffs.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped 5.5 points to 133.4 this month, the highest reading since October 2000. Consumers’ assessment of both current business and labor market conditions improved further in August.

— Reuters

LEGAL ACTION

Former CEO sues Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble’s former chief executive sued the company for defamation, claiming the company falsely suggested that he had engaged in sexual misconduct when it fired him suddenly last month after 14 months on the job.

Demos Parneros accused Leonard Riggio, the company’s founder and chairman, of engineering his firing without cause and “falsely and irrevocably” damaging a reputation he had worked for 35 years to build. Riggio made up reasons to fire Parneros after a deal to sell Barnes & Noble fell through and then refused to pay him at least $4 million in severance even though previous executives had received millions of dollars, he claimed in a suit filed Tuesday.

“Given Riggio’s erratic and unprofessional behavior, the false allegations of cause to fire Parneros rang especially hollow,” the complaint said.

Barnes & Noble is now searching for its fifth CEO since 2010 as the company continues to fight online retailers and tries to lure customers to brick-and-mortar stores plagued by sluggish sales.

The bookseller said on July 3 that it fired Parneros because of an unspecified violation of company policies, adding that it was not “due to any disagreement with the company regarding its financial reporting, policies or practices or any potential fraud.”

Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Tuesday it would partner with delivery service DoorDash, as the restaurant chain looks to get more people to eat its burritos and tacos, at a time when traffic at its restaurants is falling. Chipotle said diners would get free delivery on any order of $10 or more for a limited time.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that it charged Moody's Investors Service with failing to clearly define and consistently apply credit-rating symbols in a first-ever ratings-related enforcement action by the regulator. Moody's did not admit or deny the SEC charges but did agree to pay $16.25 million to both settle charges and review its rating symbol policies and controls.

— From news services