ECONOMY

Consumer confidence falls in December

U.S. consumer confidence slumped in December to the lowest since July as a gauge of labor-market expectations fell by the most in 41 years, the latest sign Americans are growing less optimistic as stock markets gyrate and the expansion moderates.

The confidence index decreased to 128.1 from 136.4, according to a report Thursday from the New York-based Conference Board.

That missed every economist estimate in Bloomberg’s survey, which called for 133.5. A measure of consumer expectations fell to a two-year low while the share of people expecting more jobs in the next six months decreased to 16.6 percent from 22.7 percent, the biggest drop since 1977.

Despite the steep fall in employment expectations, consumer perceptions about the state of the job market remain upbeat.

The labor differential, measuring the gap between respondents saying jobs are plentiful and those saying jobs are hard to get, climbed to the highest since 2001.

— Bloomberg News

CYBERSECURITY

Trump order could target Huawei, ZTE

President Trump is considering an executive order in the new year to declare a national emergency that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China’s Huawei and ZTE, three people familiar with the situation said.

It would be the latest step by the Trump administration to cut Huawei Technologies and ZTE, two of China’s biggest network equipment companies, out of the U.S. market.

The United States alleges the two companies work at the behest of the Chinese government and that their equipment could be used to spy on Americans.

The executive order, which has been under consideration for more than eight months, could be issued as early as January and would direct the Commerce Department to block U.S. companies from buying equipment from foreign telecommunications makers that pose national security risks.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Apple will begin assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn as early as 2019, the first time the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will have made the product in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter. Importantly, Foxconn will be assembling the most expensive models, such as devices in the flagship iPhone X family, the source said, potentially taking Apple's business in India to a new level.

— From news services