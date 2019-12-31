The reading of consumer sentiment points to continued economic expansion but not much of an improvement given the 3.5 percent unemployment rate that is near historic lows.

AD

“While the economy hasn’t shown signs of further weakening, there is little to suggest that growth, and in particular consumer spending, will gain momentum in early 2020,” said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco.

AD

— Associated Press

HOUSING

Home prices increased in October

Home prices in 20 U.S. cities rose at the best pace in five months in October, posting a second straight acceleration as real estate markets showed fresh strength at the start of the fourth quarter.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values advanced 2.2 percent from October 2018, according to data released Tuesday. A separate report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency showed home prices increased 0.2 percent in October from a month earlier, after an upwardly revised gain of 0.7 percent in September.

AD

Lower mortgage rates and a robust labor market have helped consumers remain upbeat, luring potential home buyers and helping to lift prices.

Prices rose on an annual basis in 19 of the 20 cities in the composite measure. Phoenix led with a 5.8 percent increase. San Francisco was the lone city to post a year-over-year decline.

AD

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

A Disney Cruise Line worker deserves $4 million from the company based on her claim that she got inadequate medical care from ship doctors after she was hit by a car during a port of call, a Florida jury decided in December. The Miami Herald reports that the judgment for Maria Ana Reis Martins included $2 million for lost earnings, $1 million for pain and suffering and $1 million for punishment. According to Martins’s complaint, a car hit her when she was ashore in the Bahamas in 2013. The ship’s medical team failed to diagnose three broken ribs and said she was fit for work in her job as a dining room server.

AD

Google parent Alphabet will no longer use an intellectual property licensing scheme, known as the “Double Irish, Dutch sandwich,” which allowed it to delay paying U.S. taxes, a Google spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. The spokesman said Google would scrap the licensing structure, saying this was in line with international rules and followed changes to U.S. tax law in 2017. “We’re now simplifying our corporate structure and will license our IP [intellectual property] from the U.S., not Bermuda,” a spokesman said in a statement.

AD

China’s Huawei Technologies said Tuesday that its sales rose a lower-than-projected 18 percent in 2019 and predicted tough times ahead as the United States moves to restrict its business. The flash sales estimate came in an annual New Year’s message to employees. Chairman Eric Xu warned that mediocre managers would face demotion as the telecom giant and leader in 5G mobile technology focuses on survival. “It’s going to be a difficult year for us,” he wrote, calling on the company’s more than 190,000 employees “to work hard and go the extra mile to bring their capabilities to a new level.” The unlisted company, a major maker of mobile transmission equipment and handsets, estimated that 2019 sales would rise to more than $120 billion.

A federal judge rejected Tesla’s effort to dismiss claims by two former workers that the California electric car factory where they worked was a hotbed of racial hostility, clearing the way for a possible trial. In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco found open questions over whether Owen Diaz and his son Demetric Diaz faced “severe and pervasive racial harassment” in 2015 and 2016 at Tesla’s factory in suburban Fremont. The plaintiffs, who are black, said they were subjected to repeated racial epithets dozens of times, as well as racist cartoons, and that supervisors engaged in or did little to stop the racism.

— From news reports

AD