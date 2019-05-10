ECONOMY

Consumer prices rose modestly last month

U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in April, and underlying inflation remained muted, supporting the Federal Reserve’s projection of no further interest rate increases this year.

The persistently benign inflation reported by the Labor Department on Friday could, however, ratchet up White House pressure on the U.S. central bank to cut rates. President Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed for tightening monetary policy, arguing that inflation is low.

The Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged and signaled little desire to adjust monetary policy anytime soon. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said he believed that the weak inflation readings “may wind up being transient.”

With rents and health-care costs increasing solidly in April, economists agreed that temporary factors were restraining inflation and expected a pickup, especially after the Trump administration Friday raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.

The consumer price index increased 0.3 percent last month, lifted by rising gasoline, rent and health-care costs. The CPI gained 0.4 percent in March. It rose 2 percent in the 12 months through April after advancing 1.9 percent in March.

HOTEL INDUSTRY

Marriott gains from growing economy

Marriott International on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the world’s biggest hotel chain benefited from a lower effective tax rate and higher room prices.

An expanding U.S. economy has driven demand for corporate travel, helping the Bethesda, Md.-based owner of the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands.

However, an increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent on Friday may threaten global economic growth in the quarters ahead, affecting travel demand, analysts have warned.

Marriott said its occupancy rate fell 0.8 percent in North America, its biggest market, while room prices increased by 2 percent, resulting in revenue per available room rising 0.8 percent in the first quarter, which ended March 31.

The Asia Pacific, Marriott’s largest market outside North America, gained in occupancy and room rates, with occupancy rising 1.9 percent and rates increasing by 0.5 percent in the quarter.

Also in Business

Boston Beer, the Sam Adams brewer, agreed to buy Dogfish Head Brewery in a deal valued at $300 million, combining two well-known craft beer pioneers in the United States. It's the largest acquisition in the history of Boston Beer, which was founded in 1984 and in recent years has added products like Angry Orchard cider, Twisted Tea and spiked seltzer. But until now, the company hadn't diversified much in beer beyond its original Sam Adams brand.

Media company Viacom beat quarterly profit estimates Friday, as costs fell and its Paramount Pictures division gained from the success of its movies "Bumblebee" and "What Men Want." The Transformers spinoff "Bumblebee" has raked in more than $467 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo, while the romantic comedy "What Men Want" has earned more than $72 million.

Vancouver penthouses, ski chalets at Whistler and holiday retreats in the Gulf Islands are among the thousands of properties identified in a dirty-money probe that estimates more than $5 billion was laundered through the western Canadian province of British Columbia last year. The startling findings from two reports released by the provincial government Thursday illustrate how a torrent of suspicious cash has fueled casinos, luxury car sales and real estate in the Pacific Coast region.

U.S. regulators have approved a new stock exchange that is the brainchild of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Eric Ries, an action that will give high-growth technology companies more options to list their shares outside the traditional New York exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved the creation of the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), a California-based national securities exchange promoting what it says is a unique approach to governance and voting rights, while reducing short-term pressures on public companies.

