ECONOMY

Consumer spending registers weak gain

U.S. consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent in January, while incomes advanced 0.2 percent in February, further evidence that economic activity may have decelerated after strong growth for most of last year.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the weak gain in consumer spending followed a 0.6 percent plunge in December that marked the biggest one-month drop in more than nine years. The 0.2 percent rise in incomes in February came after a 0.1 percent drop in incomes in January.

Many analysts think the economy has entered a soft patch and that growth is significantly slower in the current quarter. The economy faces various head winds, including weakness overseas and the waning effects of the 2017 tax cuts.

The government on Thursday revised gross domestic product growth downward to 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, is a major reason for the slowdown.

Economists at Macroeconomic Advisers said they were trimming their GDP tracking forecast for the first quarter to 1.2 percent.

— Associated Press

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZenica joins cancer therapy project

AstraZeneca has forged its biggest deal in more than a decade, agreeing to pay as much as $6.9 billion to buy into a promising Japanese cancer treatment as part of its push to become a global oncology powerhouse.

AstraZeneca will pay the Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo $1.35 billion upfront to jointly develop and commercialize the cancer therapy trastuzumab deruxtecan, with as much as $5.6 billion in additional payments subject to sales milestones and other contingencies, the companies said late Thursday. They will also equally split development and commercialization costs.

The deal fuels a race among big drug companies to develop effective — and lucrative — new cancer treatments. With research breakthroughs such as gene-editing and T-cell manipulation extending patients’ lives in unprecedented ways, the global market for cancer treatments has exploded to $133 billion annually and become the fiercest battleground in pharmaceuticals.

AstraZeneca’s British rival GlaxoSmithKline last month agreed to pay Germany’s Merck as much as $4.2 billion for access to a promising immune-oncology therapy.

AstraZeneca, which is based in Cambridge, England, said it will fund the transaction partly through a share sale of as much as $3.5 billion.

— Bloomberg News

ALSO IN BUSINESS

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow called on the Federal Reserve to "immediately" cut interest rates by a half percentage point, escalating the Trump administration's fight with the central bank and challenging its independence. Kudlow "would love to see" such a move, according to a report by Axios, which cited an interview Friday with the director of the National Economic Council. Later on CNBC, Kudlow said a rate cut would protect the strength of the U.S. economy from weakness abroad.

The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund fell in the fourth quarter, down for the third straight quarter, while the euro's share of reserves grew to the largest in four years, data released on Friday showed. The dollar remains the world's dominant reserve currency, but central banks around the globe appeared to continue to diversify their reserves.

BlackBerry beat estimates for quarterly profit and forecast fiscal 2020 revenue above analysts' expectations on Friday as its focus on fast-growing markets such as autonomous cars and cybersecurity pays off. BlackBerry, which dominated the smartphone market nearly a decade ago before losing out to Apple's iPhones and Android devices, has switched to selling software.

Tiffany & Co. has quietly added thousands of manufacturing jobs over the past two years as it digs deeper into the diamond business. The jeweler has increased its staff by 2,300 employees since early 2017, about a 19 percent rise in head count. Nearly all of the new jobs are in Tiffany factories abroad or jewelry manufacturing in the United States.

— From news services