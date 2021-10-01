Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rebounded 0.8 percent in August. Data for July was revised down to show spending dipping 0.1 percent instead of gaining 0.3 percent as previously reported.
Consumption was boosted by a 1.2 percent rise in purchases of goods, reflecting increases in spending on food and household supplies as well as recreational items, which offset a drop in motor vehicle outlays. A global shortage of semiconductors is undercutting the production of automobiles.
— Reuters
FINANCE
Judge allows suit against Wells Fargo
A federal judge has rejected Wells Fargo’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to rebound from five years of scandals over its treatment of customers.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank has operated since 2018 under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other U.S. financial regulators to improve governance and oversight, with the Fed also capping Wells Fargo’s assets.
Shareholders said bank officials falsely claimed in TV interviews, analyst calls and congressional testimony that the bank was mending its ways, when regulators actually viewed its progress as “deficient” and “unacceptable.”
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said on Thursday the shareholders plausibly alleged that some statements by various bank officials, including former chief executive Tim Sloan, were “deliberately or recklessly false or misleading.”
According to shareholders, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo lost more than $54 billion of market value as the truth was gradually revealed over a two-year period ending in March 2020.
Woods also dismissed claims against current chief executive Charles Scharf, saying he was not culpable for the challenged claims.
“We will continue to vigorously defend the litigation and strongly disagree with the claims,” Wells Fargo said in an email.
Sloan’s lawyer Josh Cohen said in an email on Friday that his client’s statements were truthful, and that Sloan “worked tirelessly to bring Wells Fargo into compliance with consent orders and regulatory demands.”
The decision is a setback for Wells Fargo’s rebound from revelations including that it opened about 3.5 million accounts without customer permission and charged hundreds of thousands of borrowers for auto insurance they did not need.
— Reuters
Also in Business
General Motors reported a deep decline in its third-quarter new vehicle sales amid its battle with a global shortage of semiconductor chips, which has left GM with unprecedented low inventory. On Friday, GM reported its new vehicle sales in the United States plummeted 33 percent from the year-ago period.
Alphabet's Google is shelving plans to add bank accounts to its payment app, becoming the latest tech giant to dial back its ambitions for financial services. For years, Google has said it's working on adding bank accounts from partners such as Citigroup and Bank of Montreal to its revamped app. The idea was that Google Pay users would be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks.
British farms face the daunting prospect of having to destroy pigs as worker shortages leave 120,000 animals with nowhere to go. A worker crunch — driven by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic — has seen processors cut slaughter rates by as much as 25 percent since early August, the National Pig Association said Friday in a letter to British retailers. This has left farms with a glut of animals.
— From news services