3M was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M, which faces more than 200,000 similar claims. The jury awarded each of the plaintiffs $2.1 million in punitive damages and a total of $830,500 in compensatory damages for their medical expenses, lost earnings and pain and suffering. 3M said in a statement it did not believe the plaintiffs met their burden in proving the plugs were defectively or negligently designed or caused injuries. The company said it believed there were multiple grounds for appeal.