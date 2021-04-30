Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 4.2 percent in March after falling 1.0 percent in February, the Commerce Department said. It was in line with economists’ expectations.
The data was included in Thursday’s gross domestic product report for the first quarter, which showed growth shooting up at a 6.4 percent annualized rate in the first three months of the year after rising at a 4.3 percent pace in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending powered ahead at a 10.7 percent rate last quarter.
— Reuters
AVIATION INDUSTRY
Boeing fires 65 for racism, discrimination
Boeing has fired 65 employees and disciplined an additional 53 for racist, discriminatory and hateful conduct since chief executive Dave Calhoun vowed “zero tolerance” last June.
The CEO is trying to make good on an anti-bigotry pledge he made last year after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer spurred protests across the United States. Now, in a bid for greater transparency, Boeing is releasing a breakdown of its employees by gender, race and ethnicity — and the report shows that the company has a long way to go to attain its goal of a more diverse workforce.
“As we have witnessed horrific images in the news and heard heartbreaking stories from our people, our determination to advance equity, diversity and inclusion has only become stronger,” Calhoun told employees Friday.
Boeing is working to bolster inclusion as investors press U.S. companies to help address deep-seated racism and to be more transparent about their hiring practices. McDonald’s is tying executive bonuses to targets for increasing underrepresented groups. Investor proposals for independent racial audits were backed by more than one-third of Johnson & Johnson and Citigroup shareholders at recent meetings.
While Calhoun tries to reboot the company culture, Boeing is being sued for racial discrimination. According to allegations in a recent case in federal court in South Carolina, a Black employee faced retaliation and a hostile work environment, as well as a supervisor who routinely assigned African American workers to a building with undesirable and hazardous working conditions. Boeing denies the allegations.
Black employees make up just 6.4 percent of Boeing’s U.S. workforce. Women account for 23 percent of employees.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Friday it wants tax incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) revised to require U.S. assembly for those vehicles to qualify. The current $7,500 tax incentive does not require EVs to be made in the United States. "The UAW is working with the Biden administration and Congress to make sure that the final legislation extending electric vehicle subsidies are clear that those investments subsidize the jobs of U.S. workers," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes. General Motors announced Thursday it will invest $1 billion in its Mexico operations and begin building EVs there in 2023.
3M was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M, which faces more than 200,000 similar claims. The jury awarded each of the plaintiffs $2.1 million in punitive damages and a total of $830,500 in compensatory damages for their medical expenses, lost earnings and pain and suffering. 3M said in a statement it did not believe the plaintiffs met their burden in proving the plugs were defectively or negligently designed or caused injuries. The company said it believed there were multiple grounds for appeal.
— From news services