U.S. consumer watchdog sues TransUnion, accusing credit reporting agency of tricking customers

A U.S. consumer watchdog on Tuesday sued TransUnion and one of its former executives, accusing the credit reporting agency of tricking consumers into making recurring payments after being fined in 2017 for similar activity. The lawsuit, filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in federal court in Illinois, accuses John Danaher, who headed one of TransUnion's subsidiaries, of failing to ensure that the company stopped the deceptive activity.

The suit seeks monetary relief for consumers, injunctive relief and fines.

“TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “I am concerned that TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.”

The company in a statement called the CFPB’s claims “meritless.”

Danaher left TransUnion in 2021, according to the CFPB. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit underscores the bureau’s more aggressive posture under President Biden’s administration. Chopra said last month the CFPB was looking at “structural remedies” to hold big companies more accountable for repeat offenses.

— Reuters

U.S. gun companies fight Mexico lawsuit

The Mexican government’s U.S. suit against gunmakers over violence involving their products is illegal and must be dismissed, Smith & Wesson Brands, Glock and other companies told a federal judge in Boston.

Smith & Wesson’s lawyer, Andrew Lelling, said Tuesday in a hearing before U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor that a law passed by Congress in 2005 to shield firearms manufacturers from liability barred Mexico’s suit.

Mexico “is using the court as a tool” to circumvent legislative channels, Lelling said.

The Mexican government filed the suit last year in Massachusetts, where several of the gunmakers, including Smith & Wesson, are based. It is seeking billions of dollars over thousands of murders it claims are committed with guns illegally smuggled across the border.

According to the suit, the “reckless sales practices” of the companies “wreak havoc in Mexican society by persistently supplying a torrent of guns to the drug cartels.” Mexico claims 17,000 of its citizens were murdered in 2019 with guns made in the U.S.

Saylor on Tuesday seemed to question the logic behind the suit. He asked if the government of Italy could sue gunmakers over Mafia violence or if El Salvador could file claims over murders committed by criminal gang MS-13.

Mexico’s lawyer, Steve Shadowen, responded that he didn’t see why not.

“I believe there would be no bar to those claims if they can meet the requirements we meet here of proximate cause, and if their law gives them a claim they can pursue in the United States,” Shadowen told the court.

— Bloomberg News

Union Pacific plans to limit customer-owned rail cars on its network beginning next week to ease traffic jams that have gummed up the supply chain. The railroad said in a letter to customers that it would begin metering traffic after April 18 if customers don't voluntarily reduce their inventory before then. Union Pacific also said it's removing 2 percent to 3 percent of its own rail cars and has added 50 locomotives since January with plans to bring on 100 more to help move cars along.

Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. The company on Tuesday unveiled the battery-powered bZ4X small SUV, which starts at $42,000 and can go up to 252 miles per charge. The bZ4X, which will be sold globally, adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025.

American Airlines expects higher costs in the current quarter amid higher labor and jet fuel expenses. As demand returns, carriers are shelling out more to attract new staff as well as retain the existing crew amid looming worker shortage. Rising jet fuel prices around the world caused by Ukraine crisis are also impacting these carriers. American projects a pretax loss, excluding special items, in the range of 21.3 percent to 22.6 percent for the first quarter.

— From news services

