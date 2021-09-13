Uber drivers are employees, not contractors, and so they are entitled to greater workers' rights under local labor laws, a Dutch court ruled on Monday, handing a setback to the U.S. company's European business model. It was another court victory for unions fighting for better pay and benefits for those employed in the gig economy and followed a similar decision this year about Uber in Britain. Uber said it would appeal the decision and "has no plans to employ drivers in the Netherlands."