U.S. central bank officials are keeping a close watch on inflation expectations as they try to evaluate whether the pricing pressures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will pass or have more lasting effects on the economy.
Some policymakers say ending the massive asset purchases the Fed launched last year to support markets and the economy sooner rather than later will give officials more options for responding down the road if inflation lasts longer than anticipated.
Several policymakers said they expect the Fed to begin winding those asset purchases down later this year despite a weakening in job growth in August.
The New York Fed survey showed that consumers are raising their expectations for how much more they may have to spend on housing, food and other essentials over the next year.
The report is based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households.
— Reuters
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
China to consolidate crowded industry
China said it would consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.
“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday.
“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of the market should be fully utilized, and we encourage merger and restructuring efforts in the EV sector to further increase market concentration.”
China, which built its electric car industry into the world’s biggest, is putting a new focus on consolidating the ranks of EV makers, which have ballooned to about 300.
The government is drafting measures to rein in overcapacity in the sector and channel resources to a number of key production hubs, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.
Regulators are considering setting a minimum production capacity utilization rate for the industry, and provinces that aren’t meeting it won’t be allowed to approve new projects until surplus capacity comes online, Bloomberg reported.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Uber drivers are employees, not contractors, and so they are entitled to greater workers' rights under local labor laws, a Dutch court ruled on Monday, handing a setback to the U.S. company's European business model. It was another court victory for unions fighting for better pay and benefits for those employed in the gig economy and followed a similar decision this year about Uber in Britain. Uber said it would appeal the decision and "has no plans to employ drivers in the Netherlands."
Walmart said on Monday that a news release announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to a nearly 30 percent surge in the cryptocurrency's price, was fake. The retailer said it was looking into how such an announcement, which was published by news release distributor GlobeNewswire, was issued earlier in the day. After Walmart called it fake, GlobeNewswire published a notice to "disregard" the news release. It did not comment when asked about the fake statement or subsequent notice.
Toast is aiming for a valuation of more than $16 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Monday by the start-up that sells software to help restaurants with online and in-store orders. The 10-year-old company provides a software platform that allows restaurants to manage online ordering, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payment.
— From news services