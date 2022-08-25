U.S. consumers go deeper in debt to buy new vehicles, Experian reports

Gift Article Share

Vehicle loan debt rises amid surging prices Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. consumers are responding to surging prices for new cars and trucks by going deeper into debt, pushing the average new vehicle loan to a record-high $40,290 during the second quarter, credit monitoring company Experian said Thursday. The average monthly payment for a new-vehicle loan rose to $667 in the second quarter, up nearly 15 percent from a year earlier, Experian said in its latest report on the automotive finance market. The average amount borrowed rose 13.2 percent.

The length of the average new-vehicle loan stayed flat in the second quarter compared to a year ago at just over 69 months.

Used-car buyers also are borrowing more. The average used-vehicle loan jumped 18.7 percent to $28,534, with an average monthly payment of $515, up 17 percent.

Advertisement

Despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy by raising interest rates, prices of new vehicles in the United States have been rising faster than overall inflation rate for much of the year. Automakers say they still cannot keep pace with demand because of shortages of semiconductors and other supply chain snarls.

The price of the average new car or truck hit a record $46,259 in August, market research firm J.D. Power said this week.

Of vehicles financed in the second quarter, 60 percent were sport utility vehicles, Experian said.

— Reuters

Whole Foods joins chicken welfare push

Amazon’s Whole Foods and HelloFresh are among nine food businesses intensifying a push to improve the lives of chickens.

The companies will join the U.S. Working Group for Broiler Welfare, which helps businesses meet animal welfare commitments. It’s partnering with Perdue Farms, the fourth-largest chicken producer in the United States. The moves come as organizations are under increasing pressure to change the way they raise animals for food.

Advertisement

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Chickens raised for cooking are usually raised in controlled environments designed to make them grow as fast as possible. That can be bad for the health of the animals, as well as impact the quality of the meat, according to the group. The organization’s current membership purchased over 540 million pounds of chicken last year, and their efforts could help 111 million birds annually, the group said.

Other companies joining include Applegate, Pret a Manger, Sprouts and Natural Grocers. The new members join companies like Target, Shake Shack and Nestlé USA, bringing the group to 16 members.

— Bloomberg News

Wall Street giant Citigroup said on Thursday it will wind down its consumer banking and local commercial banking operations in Russia and expects to incur about $170 million in charges over the next 18 months. Wall Street's biggest financial firms have shut or announced plans to close operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, in line with sanctions imposed by Western countries. Citigroup has disclosed its Russia exposure was $8.4 billion, as of June 30. The U.S. lender has in recent years been cutting down its international footprint.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article